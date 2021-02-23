ADVERTISEMENT

How do we tackle the root causes of the season of discontent without a programme of social and economic regeneration, which can only be berthed on a federalist constitution?

1. What is Nigeria?

2. How do we develop a national sense of identity?

3. Do all the constituent parts of Nigeria place the same premium on life, on decency, on better living?

4. Do we all believe in the supremacy of the Constitution and allegiance to the Nigerian flag?

5. In view of the absence of elite consensus, as revealed in this week’s disparate responses, should we consider “one country, two systems”?

6. Has the Nigerian state exhausted the limits of its possibilities?

7. Should we have an Italian style ” Historic Compromise” with a fifteen months government of national unity anchored on a four-point programme including the writing of a new Constitution?

8. Why has the government of Nigeria been foot-dragging on building a National Crime Records System for curbing the recycling of violent criminals in the criminal justice system administration ?

9. Who will inspire Nigeria to the values of humanity?

10. What is the worth of a Nigerian life?

11. How can we have economic opportunity for all?

12. How can we protect the family unit from disintegration and shield the vulnerable?

13. What does freedom mean in every part of the country?

15. Why is the government uninterested in investigating the interrelationships between the northern elite, jihadi groups, and bandits?

Bámidélé Adémólá-Olátéjú a farmer, youth advocate and political analyst writes this weekly column, “Bamidele Upfront” for PREMIUM TIMES. Follow me on Twitter @olufunmilayo