The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) has uncovered two abattoirs mainly used for slaughtering donkeys in Gombi Local Government Area (LGA) of Adamawa State.

Abubakar Aliyu, coordinator of the Adamawa field office of NESREA, disclosed this in an Interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

NAN reports the Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Services (Establishment) Act 2017 stipulates strict operational guidelines/regulations for donkey slaughtering and abattoir facility.

The coordinator said the abattoirs were located in Muchalla and Kwanta Muchalla villages in Gombi LGA.

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“Following a tip by good citizens, the agency carried out an investigative visit to the suspected locations in Muchalla and Kwanta Muchalla villages in Gombi Local Government Area.

“During the investigation we discovered two local abattoirs being used as donkey slaughtering sites in the villages,” Mr Aliyu said.

He said there were more than 20 workers at the sites and on a weekly basis according to the findings about 50 donkeys get slaughtered.

He said after thorough investigation, it was discovered that the facility was privately owned and the operators claimed to have acquired permit certificates from Gombi local Government Council, State Ministry for Livestock and Gombi Chiefdom.

Mr Aliyu expressed worry that the mass slaughtering of donkeys in commercial quantities in the state was alarming and could lead to its extinction.

ThankGod Stumpit, who identified himself as the manager of the slaughtering sites, told NAN that he had been in the business for the past four years.

“We are doing this business with the consent and permission from the Gombi Local Government Authority and we are paying revenue to the authority.

“In fact, the state government, the police and Gombi Traditional Council are all aware of the business,” Mr Stumpit said.

When contacted, Sulaiman Aminu, the Permanent Secretary of the Adamawa State Ministry for Livestock Development, said the ministry was unaware of such an activity.

“It is not true, the ministry is not aware of the illicit activity, and no permit was given.

“In fact, we have a dedicated unit responsible for the fight against (killing of) endangered animal species.

“We will investigate the matter and whoever is found wanting would face the wrath of the law,” Mr Sulaiman said.

NAN reports that the Adamawa/Taraba Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has between 2023 to date, seized and destroyed over 3,712 pieces of dfonkey hide/skin in accordance with Schedule 15 of NCS Act, 2023.

(NAN)