With less than 48 hours to the deadline set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), at least five political parties have concluded presidential primaries for the 2027 general election, while disputes over alleged irregularities trail some of the exercises.

INEC fixed 30 May as the deadline for political parties to complete primaries and resolve disputes arising from the nomination process.

The parties that have produced presidential candidates include the All Progressives Congress (APC), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), and African Action Congress (AAC).

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) is also expected to formally ratify former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi as its flag bearer, being the party’s sole presidential aspirant.

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Political observers say the final days before the deadline may witness further defections, coalition negotiations and legal disputes as parties attempt to consolidate ahead of the 2027 elections.

Atiku wins ADC primary amid protests

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar won the ADC presidential primary after defeating former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi and economist Mohammed Hayatu-Deen.

According to results announced by the party, Atiku polled 1,846,370 votes, while Mr Amaechi secured 504,117 votes and Mr Hayatu-Deen received 177,120 votes.

The party said 2,527,977 of its 3,113,599 registered members nationwide voted.

However, both Mr Amaechi and Mr Hayatu-Deen rejected the outcome, alleging widespread irregularities, voter disenfranchisement and result manipulation.

In a statement issued after the exercise, Mr Amaechi described the results as “concocted,” alleging that nearly 80 per cent of party members were prevented from voting.

“A party that criticises the APC and INEC for rigging and writing results cannot engage in the same conduct,” he said.

Responding to the allegations, ADC National Publicity Secretary Bolaji Abdullahi urged aggrieved aspirants to seek redress through the party’s internal appeal mechanisms and statutory electoral procedures.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Mr Abdullahi said there was no conclusive evidence yet to establish that the process was manipulated in favour of Mr Atiku.

“There are established procedures within both the political party and the electoral system for addressing complaints or allegations of irregularities,” he said.

The ADC primary has emerged as one of the most closely watched contests ahead of the 2027 election following the influx of opposition figures into the party in recent months.

Tinubu secures APC ticket

President Bola Tinubu emerged as the APC presidential candidate after defeating his sole challenger, Stanley Osifo, in the party’s nationwide direct primary.

The APC said Mr Tinubu polled over 10.9 million votes across 8,809 wards nationwide, while Mr Osifo secured 16,504 votes.

Mr Osifo accepted the outcome and congratulated the president after the exercise.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by Abdulrahman Mohammed, announced former Cross River State gubernatorial candidate, Senator Sandy Onor, as its consensus presidential candidate.

The Chairman of the PDP Presidential Primaries Collation Committee and former Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, made the announcement during the collation and presentation of the party’s presidential primary results at Wadata Plaza, Abuja, on Tuesday.

Members of the presidential primaries collation committee said the exercise followed consultations and voice votes conducted among party members across the states.

Duke wins PRP ticket as Ufere camp rejects the result

Former Cross River governor Donald Duke won the presidential ticket of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) days after joining the party.

PRP National Chairman Hakeem Baba-Ahmed announced that Mr Duke scored 6,499 votes to defeat Kingsley Yakubu, who polled 2,699 votes, while academic and policy expert Nnaoke Ufere secured 784 votes.

However, Mr Ufere’s campaign rejected the outcome and demanded a fresh primary, alleging widespread inflation of votes beyond the party’s official membership register submitted to INEC.

In a statement signed by Ishaq Alhassan, the campaign cited discrepancies in several states, including Gombe, Bauchi and Kwara, where declared votes allegedly exceeded the number of registered party members.

The campaign demanded a forensic audit of the process and publication of detailed accreditation and voting figures.

The PRP leadership has insisted that the exercise was free and credible, but has advised aggrieved aspirants to approach the party’s appeal committee.

Sowore returns as AAC candidate

Human rights activist Omoyele Sowore emerged as the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC).

At the party’s primary in Abuja, the chairman of the election committee, Kayode Babayemi, said Mr Sowore’s emergence reflected the party’s confidence in his leadership and commitment to democratic ideals.

Accepting the nomination, Mr Sowore described the AAC as “the only genuine opposition party” in Nigeria.

“This year, our party turns eight years old. As the only registered socialist party in Nigeria and indeed the only genuine opposition, we have stood firm as a moral and ideological alternative,” he said.

Adebayo retains SDP ticket

Lawyer and businessman Adewole Adebayo also emerged as the Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate.

Mr Adebayo secured the ticket during the party’s national convention in Bauchi, attended by delegates from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

In his acceptance speech, he said Nigeria faced worsening economic and security challenges and promised reforms if elected.

“Nigerians are hungry and homeless. We are jobless. We are without peace. We are without leadership,” he said.

Obi, Makinde, Hashim await ratification

The NDC is expected to formally adopt Peter Obi as its presidential candidate, as he is the sole aspirant for the party’s ticket.

Meanwhile, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde recently declared interest in the presidency amid growing political realignments involving factions of the PDP and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

Former presidential candidate Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has also declared interest in contesting on the platform of the Accord Party, dismissing speculation that the party would not field a presidential candidate.

Both politicians are expected to be formally affirmed by their respective platforms before the INEC deadline.