The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has affirmed a former senator, Halliru Jika, as its candidate for the 2027 Bauchi State governorship election, resolving earlier internal party tensions through consensus.

The party’s electoral committee for the primaries, chaired by a retired army general, Ishaya Bauka, announced the affirmation on Friday at the Grand Conference Hall in Bauchi.

The exercise was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Mr Bauka said the process followed the party’s constitution and democratic guidelines. He noted that the committee was mandated to affirm Mr Jika and other candidates ahead of the 2027 polls.

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The affirmation comes after months of manoeuvring. Earlier in May, Mr Jika formally purchased his expression of interest and nomination forms at the ADC national headquarters in Abuja, declaring his intention to “rescue” Bauchi.

The party in Bauchi had previously faced divisions, with two factions claiming leadership — one aligned with Mr Jika and another linked to figures like Nasif Gamawa.

Widely accepted

Accepting the ticket, Mr Jika thanked party leaders, delegates and supporters, pledging to unify the party and deliver victory in 2027.

“I thank the party leadership, delegates and supporters for the trust placed in me. I remain committed to ensuring victory for the ADC in Bauchi State,” he said.

The former senator, who represented Bauchi Central from 2019 to 2023, has had a fluid political journey.

He contested the 2023 governorship election under the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) before moving to the ADC.

Analysts view his emergence as a move to consolidate opposition strength against the ruling PDP and a resurgent APC in the state.

Bauchi State ADC Chairman Shu’aibu Dankama described Mr Jika as a widely accepted and experienced politician whose candidacy enjoys unanimous stakeholder support.

“He is a widely accepted and experienced politician whose endorsement enjoys the support of stakeholders across the party,” Mr Dankama stated.

The ADC also affirmed its senatorial candidates via consensus: Garba Dahiru (Bauchi South), Abdul Ningi (Bauchi Central), and Nazif Gamawa (Bauchi North).