The Kwara State High Court in Ilorin has sentenced a man to two years’ imprisonment for unlawful possession of Lithium-bearing ore.

Lithium is a key solid mineral on demand internationally for manufacturing of batteries.

The trial judge, Abimbola Awogboro, sentenced the truck driver, Kasimu Bawa, a 50-year-old, after finding him guilty on one count of unlawful possession of minerals.

According to a statement by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the convict was caught with 25 tons of Lithium valued at N2.4 million.

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Mr Bawa was said to have driven the truck used to convey minerals “allegedly purchased without a licence by a Chinese national, Gang Deng,” the EFCC said.

The court had earlier in October 2022 sentenced Mr Deng to five years’ imprisonment for the crime.

How the EFCC caught the convict

EFCC arraigned Mr Bawa on 1 November 2022 on one count of unlawful possession of minerals.

The anti-graft agency said he was caught with 25 tons of Lithium in September 2022 at Share, along Tsaragi Road, in the Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State.

According to the EFCC, Mr Bawa was carrying the minerals “in a DAF truck with Registration Number KEY 777ZF and Chassis Number KLRAD85XCOE603462.”

The unlawful possession of minerals is an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 1(8)(b)(i) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, 1984.

However, Mr Bawa denied the charge preferred against him.

During Mr Bawa’s trial, the EFCC presented two witnesses: a Chief Remote Sensing Officer (CRSO) of the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA), Ifarinde Odeyemi, and the investigating officer (the name was not stated).

According to Mr Odeyemi’s testimony, laboratory analysis identified the seized minerals as lepidolite, a variety of lithium-bearing ore.

Mr Bawa’s lawyer presented two defence witnesses, including the defendant.

EFCC’s lawyer Innocent Mbachie argued that the commission had proved the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Mr Mbachie requested both the conviction of Mr Bawa and the forfeiture of the truck and minerals to the Federal Government.

Having listened to all parties, the court found Mr Bawa guilty, and the judge sentenced him to imprisonment.

He also ordered the forfeiture of both trucks and minerals.

Chinese involvement in illegal mining

There has been a trend of the involvement of Chinese nationals in illegal mining in Nigeria.

These activities, however, are with the collaboration of locals, as seen in Mr Bawa’s case.

In May 2025, the EFCC arrested two Chinese nationals and six Nigerians over alleged illegal mining activities in the Ogere area of Ogun State.

In March 2025, the EFCC secured the conviction of two Chinese nationals. The convicts, Yang Chao and Wu Shan Chuan, were sentenced to years of imprisonment for illegal mining, but were offered an option of a fine.

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The trial judge also ordered the convicts to remit N14 million in royalties to the federal government.

Despite the efforts of the EFCC and the conviction of illegal miners, their activities persist.

The activities of illegal miners not only threaten the economy but have also resulted in fatalities and life-threatening injuries.

An investigation by PREMIUM TIMES highlighted how the activities of unregulated miners have claimed lives and shattered hopes in Benue State.