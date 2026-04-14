The National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rauf Aregbesola, has said President Bola Tinubu should have stepped down from power due to what he described as worsening insecurity, economic decline, and unfulfilled promises by his administration.

Mr Aregbesola said this on Tuesday while delivering a keynote address at the ADC National Convention in Abuja, where he criticised the government’s “Renewed Hope Agenda, which he described as misleading and disconnected from the lived realities of Nigerians.

The convention attracted several high-profile political figures across party lines, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Oyegun, former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement and former Kano State governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and Sokoto South Senator Aminu Tambuwal.

In his address, Mr Aregbesola, a former ally of President Tinubu, accused the ruling APC of presiding over what he termed a steady deterioration of governance standards, arguing that economic policies under the Tinubu administration have compounded hardship for ordinary Nigerians.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

He challenged the government’s narrative on economic reforms, particularly its claims of stabilising the foreign exchange market.

According to him, the naira has experienced a steep depreciation since the administration assumed office in 2023, noting that the currency has weakened significantly against the dollar in the open market.

He also highlighted the sharp increase in fuel prices, saying the cost of petrol has risen multiple times over, with severe consequences for transportation, food prices, and the general cost of living.

The resulting pressure, he said, has made it increasingly difficult for workers to commute and for businesses to remain viable.

Beyond the economy, Mr Aregbesola expressed concern over what he described as persistent failures in the power sector.

He recalled campaign promises by the administration to deliver improved electricity supply, but said many parts of the country now experience only a few hours of power daily, while others endure prolonged blackouts lasting weeks or months.

“The administration told Nigerians that if it does not solve the power problem by providing a constant power supply, they should not be voted for a second time.

“Today, power supply is far worse, with some parts of the country receiving an average of two hours daily, and some other parts of the country also receiving an average of two hours daily. And some have been in darkness for stretches of weeks and months,” he said.

The former governor also spoke about the security situation in the country, describing the spate of violent attacks and killings as evidence of a failing state. He accused the government of lacking empathy and urgency in responding to national tragedies, arguing that citizens have been left vulnerable.

“Ordinarily, having made such a promise and failed woefully, an honest president should simply step down and not seek re-election. Rather, what we are witnessing is the most desperate attempt by a candidate in Nigerian electoral history to retain power at all costs, even if it means bringing down the entire democratic system,” he added.

On social indicators, Mr Aregbesola warned that the number of out-of-school children has continued to rise, while poverty levels have deepened, pushing more Nigerians into economic distress. He said these trends reflect systemic governance failures and poor policy choices.

He further criticised what he described as the erosion of democratic norms, accusing the ruling party of undermining institutions and promoting impunity. According to him, the political environment is increasingly characterised by intolerance and desperation to retain power.

Mr Aregbesola also took a swipe at political actors he accused of destabilising opposition parties, warning against what he described as attempts to legitimise “political opportunism” as a strategy. He insisted that the ADC’s foundation rests on constitutional principles and the aspirations of Nigerians seeking credible leadership.

He described the party as being on a “rescue mission” to reclaim Nigeria from what he termed the “strangulating grip” of the ruling APC, urging citizens to join the movement. He warned that neutrality in moments of national crisis amounts to complicity.

“There is no time to spare,” he said. “Movements that demand change require courage and decisiveness.”

Earlier, in his opening remarks, the National Chairman of the party, David Mark, declared that the ADC would not succumb to what he described as political pressure and intimidation allegedly orchestrated by the ruling party.

Mr Mark said the party remains committed to defending Nigeria’s democracy, warning against what he called the systematic weakening of democratic institutions under the current administration.

“Democracy will not die on our watch,” he said. “We will not be intimidated by manipulation or political manoeuvring targeted at our party and Nigerians.”

He commended party members for their resilience despite what he described as sustained harassment and logistical challenges, including the initial denial of a venue for the convention and alleged attempts to frustrate the event.

The former senate president urged members to remain focused on the party’s long-term goal of building a viable political alternative capable of addressing Nigeria’s challenges.

The convention is expected to deliberate on key issues, including the affirmation of the party’s National Working Committee led by Mr Mark and Mr Aregbesola, as well as the adoption of a revised constitution and manifesto.

With the gathering coming amid growing political realignments ahead of future elections, party leaders said the ADC aims to position itself as a credible platform for opposition forces seeking to challenge the dominance of the APC.