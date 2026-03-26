Gunmen have killed a woman in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria’s South-south.

Police spokesperson in Rivers State, Grace Iringe-Koko, in a statement on Thursday, said the victim, Special Bensington, and her friend, Divine Anyanwu, were attacked by the hoodlums on 19 March.

Mrs Iringe-Koko, a chief superintendent of police, said Ms Anyanwu reported that the incident occurred at about 7:00 p.m., after she and the victim boarded a Bolt vehicle at a hotel in Port Harcourt.

“While en route along the Total Gospel Area, off Odili Road, they were reportedly attacked by unknown armed hoodlums suspected to have trailed them from the hotel.

“The assailants, who were operating a tricycle, opened fire on the victims. In the course of the attack, the said victim sustained gunshot injuries,” she stated.

“The victim was immediately rushed to BMH Hospital, Port Harcourt, where she was later confirmed dead by a medical doctor on duty, on 21st March 2026, while receiving treatment.”

The victim was said to be a manager of an ushering agency.

Police action

Mrs Iringe-Koko said upon receipt of the information about the attack, the divisional police officer of Abuloma Division, alongside his team, visited both the scene of the incident and the hospital.

“The deceased has been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy,” she said.

The police spokesperson said the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for “discreet forensic investigation.”

“Efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend the perpetrators,” she said.

Condemnation

Mrs Iringe-Koko said the police in the state have strongly condemned the gruesome killing of the victim and assured the operatives would track down the hoodlums.

“Members of the public with useful information that may assist in the investigation are urged to come forward or contact these phone lines,” she stated.

Increased attacks

Attacks by gunmen have been frequent across Nigeria in recent times.

Armed robbery incidents, kidnappings, terror and cult-related attacks have combined to worsen insecurity in the country.

The latest attack occurred weeks after some gunmen attacked a convoy of a former governor of the state and minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, in Port Harcourt.

In late January, T.Y. Baridam, a traditional ruler in Bangha Kingdom in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, was injured when gunmen opened fire at his vehicle.