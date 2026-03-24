The Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) has honoured former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ayo Salami (rtd), with its 2025 Human Rights Defender Award.

The award was presented to him on Tuesday at his residence in Ilorin, the Kwara State Capital, as part of activities marking the centre’s 20th anniversary.

Presenting the award, the Executive Director of WSCIJ, Motunrayo Alaka, said the retired jurist was chosen for his unwavering integrity, courage and commitment to justice, particularly in the defence of human rights

She said the centre recognises not only journalists but also individuals within the broader ecosystem that supports accountability, noting that the legal profession plays a critical role in sustaining justice.

Mrs Alaka said, “We have a Human Rights Defender Award, which is the honour we bestow on Nigerians who have walked a path of integrity, whose work has shown defence of human rights and who have refused to be intimidated to ensure that justice is served.”

She added, “We picked Justice Ayo Salami for these qualities: his consistency as a legal practitioner, his work as President of the Court of Appeal and his stand for justice, which is what the ordinary people look up to.”

Also speaking, the Publisher of PREMIUM TIMES and co-founder of the centre, Dapo Olorunyomi, said WSCIJ was established to strengthen investigative journalism and promote accountability in governance.

He said the organisation trains journalists and encourages them to confront corruption and other societal infractions through investigative reporting.

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Mr Olorunyomi added, “The centre is also designed to stimulate the legal responsibility of the media to hold power accountable in line with Section 22 of the 1999 Constitution.”

He noted that the award aligns with activities marking the United Nations Human Rights Day, celebrated annually on 9 December, to honour individuals who demonstrate courage and inspire hope in their fields.

In his response, Justice Salami expressed appreciation for the recognition but raised concerns over what he described as declining courage within the judiciary.

He said the inability of some judicial officers to stand firm on matters of justice has weakened the system and eroded public confidence.

The retired jurist, who served as President of the Court of Appeal between 2009 and 2011, attributed his decision to study law to the influence of the late Obafemi Awolowo.

He thanked the centre for the honour, describing it as a token he would cherish for life.