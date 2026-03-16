Nigeria’s headline inflation rate fell to 15.06 per cent in February, down from 15.10 per cent in January, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The NBS data released on Monday revealed that the February headline inflation decreased by 0.04 per cent from the previous month.

On a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate was 11.21 per cent lower than the 26.27 per cent recorded in February 2025. This shows a decrease in the same month in the preceding year.

On a month-on-month basis, the headline inflation rate in February 2026 was 2.01 per cent, 4.89 percentage points higher than the January 2026 rate (-2.88 per cent).

This means that, in February 2026, the rate of increase in the average price level was higher than in January 2026.

Food Inflation

The food inflation rate in February stood at 12.12 per cent year-on-year, 14.86 percentage points lower than the rate recorded in February 2025 (26.98 per cent).

However, on a month-on-month basis, the food inflation rate in February 2026 was 4.69 per cent, up from -6.02 per cent in January 2026.

According to the NBS, the increase is attributed to the rate of increase in the average prices of Beans, Carrots, Okazi Leaf, Cassava Tuber, Crayfish, Millet Flour, Yam Flour, Snails, Avenger (Ogbono/Apon) – dried, ungrinded and cow peas.