The Chairperson of the Bwari Area Council of the FCT, John Gabaya, on Saturday, said the ongoing election in the area would be hitch-free and successful in spite of the low turnout of voters.

He said this while speaking with journalists shortly after casting his vote at his village, at Tokulo Primary School polling unit 002 in Bwari Area Council.

Mr Gabaya, who said the exercise started on time, expressed optimism that voters would come out to cast their ballots in due time.

He also encouraged residents of the area to remain peaceful, while assuring that all due process shall be followed to ensure their votes count.

Also speaking, the Secretary of the council, Eli Kadanya, said that he was happy with the peaceful process so far, adding that it was obvious that the elections would end well.

Mr Kadanya, after casting his vote, commended the officials for a smooth process, while also appreciating voters for their peaceful conduct so far.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that low turnout of voters marred the area council election in the Bwari area as accreditation and voting commenced at 9: a.m. in most polling units.

Some INEC officials were seen sitting and hopefully waiting for voters at many centres.

One of the early voters, Murna Bulus, a 70-year-old woman, said she came out before 7:00 a.m. because she used to get things done early enough.

“I am a retired Air Force officer, so I am used to waking up early, and once I want to go somewhere, I want to get there on time and do what I need to do timely manner and return.”

Mrs Bulus also said that she came out to vote because it was her right and patriotic duty as a citizen of the country.

NAN also reports that while some residents were casting their votes, others remained indifferent while going about their normal businesses.

(NAN)