The police have arrested a vigilante leader in Farin-Shinge village, Kontagora Local Government Area of Niger State, for alleged robbery and culpable homicide.

The state police command’s spokesperson, Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Mr Abiodun identified the prime suspect as Danbaba, the vigilante leader, and his alleged accomplice, known as “Smally.”

He said they were linked to the killing of a 32-year-old man, Umar Bingel, of Dadin-Kowa area in Kontagora.

According to the police, Mr Bingel was intercepted on 12 February by suspected vigilante members while returning home from the market near Government Day Secondary School, Kontagora.

The spokesperson said the victim was allegedly abducted along with his motorcycle and N1.5 million, proceeds from the sale of his cattle.

“Upon receipt of this report, police operatives attached to the Kontagora Area Command commenced an investigation which led to the arrest of Suleiman Umar, Tanko Sale, and Rabiu Bako, all of whom are vigilante members in Kontagora,” Mr Abiodun said.

He added that during interrogation, the suspects confessed to having knowledge of the group responsible for the crime.

“They stated that the victim was killed by a vigilante group led by Danbaba and Smally, both of Farin-Shinge village,” he said.

Mr Abiodun said the principal suspect, Danbaba, was arrested on 15 February. He reportedly led police operatives to the scene where the victim’s body had been dumped in a pit.

The decomposed body was recovered and taken to the General Hospital, Kontagora, before it was released to the family for burial.

The police also recovered exhibits from the suspects, including the victim’s Bajaj motorcycle, three locally made guns, two Dane guns, and four rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition.

The police said investigation is ongoing and that the suspects would be charged to court upon conclusion of the probe.