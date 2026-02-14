The Grand Mufti of Australia, Ibrahim Mohamad, has announced that the Holy Month of Ramadan this year will commence on Thursday, 19 February, across all Australian states and territories.

Mr Mohamad, who is also the chairman of the Australian Fatwa Council, made the announcement in a statement on Friday. He said the announcement follows extensive consultations with Imams from the council.

According to the statement, the decision is based on astronomical calculations showing that the new moon for Ramadan will be born after sunset on Tuesday, 17 February.

“In Sydney, the sun will set at 7:45 pm (AEST) on Tuesday, while the new moon will be born at 11:01 pm the same night. In Perth, sunset will occur at 7:04 pm (AWST), with the new moon born at 8:01 pm,” the statement said.

“This means that the new moon will be born after sunset in Australia, and the month of Ramadan cannot commence on that night.”

“The first night of Ramadan and Taraweeh Prayer will be observed on Wednesday, 18 February 2026, after sunset,” he said.

The Grand Mufti explained that the method used to determine the commencement of Ramadan is based on the timing of the new moon’s birth in relation to sunset, noting that if the new moon is born after sunset, the month cannot commence that evening.

The Australian National Imams Council and the Australian Fatwa Council acknowledged that some Imams and scholars may hold different opinions on the matter and requested all Muslims to respect these differences while working towards community unity.

He called on Muslims to preserve their fasting while supplicating to Allah for the protection of their countries, global peace and security, and the alleviation of suffering, particularly for Muslims in Gaza-Palestine.

“May Allah bless this Holy Month for you, your family, the Australian Muslim community and the entire Muslim world and may your worship and fasting be accepted this year,” he said.

In Nigeria, the Sultan of Sokoto, as the head of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, announces the date of Ramadan’s commencement after the new moon for the month is confirmed to have been sighted.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar observed by Muslims worldwide as a month for fasting, prayer, reflection and assisting the needy.

Throughout the month, millions of Muslims fast from just before the sunrise prayer, Fajr, to the sunset prayer, Maghrib, abstaining from eating, drinking, smoking, and sexual relations to achieve greater “taqwa”, or consciousness of God.

Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, along with the Muslim declaration of faith, daily prayers, charity, and performing the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca if physically and financially capable.

Last year, fasting across the world ranged from 10 to 20 hours a day.