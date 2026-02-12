A delegation from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Thursday paid a condolence visit to Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi in Asaba, Delta State, ahead of the funeral rites for his late father, Sunday Ndidi.

The burial is scheduled to take place on Friday, 13 February, in Umunede, Delta State, the hometown of the deceased.

Leading the delegation, NFF General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi presented a formal letter of condolence to the midfielder and conveyed the Nigerian football community’s grief over the tragic loss.

Mr Sanusi said the visit was on behalf of the NFF leadership and the wider football family, who have been deeply saddened by the sudden death of Mr Ndidi.

Also on the delegation were NFF Executive Committee Member Nse Essien; Chairman of the Delta State Football Association, Godwin Adode; NFF Director of Media and Communications, Ademola Olajire; and board members of the Delta State FA.

The tragedy

Sunday Ndidi, a retired military officer, died on Tuesday, 27 January, after being involved in a road accident in Umunede.

He was reportedly rushed to a hospital in nearby Agbor, where he was later confirmed dead.

The tragic loss came barely a week after Wilfred Ndidi captained Nigeria to a third-place finish at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The Super Eagles secured a record ninth bronze medal after defeating Egypt on penalties in Casablanca.

Ndidi was one of Nigeria’s standout performers at the tournament and scored his first-ever international goal during the group-stage victory over Tunisia.

He marked the moment with a dance inspired by former Super Eagles captain Nwankwo Kanu — a gesture he later revealed was a tribute to his father.

“Celebrating like Kanu in a Super Eagles jersey is my way of saying thank you to my father for all his support and for showing me the way. It’s a very proud moment for my family,” Ndidi had said after the match.

Born and raised in Lagos, Ndidi has often spoken about growing up in the barracks and the discipline instilled in him by his father — a foundation that shaped both his character and football career. One of the country’s finest midfielders.