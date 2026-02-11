An Arik Air Boeing 737-7GL aircraft, registration 5N-MJF, operating a scheduled domestic flight from Lagos to Port Harcourt on Wednesday, experienced an in-flight engine anomaly and diverted safely to Benin Airport.

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) made this known in a statement in Abuja, signed by Bimbo Oladeji, NSIB Director, Public Affairs and Family Assistance.

According to NSIB, the crew detected abnormal indications on one of the engines during the cruise phase of flight.

“In accordance with established safety procedures, the flight crew conducted a precautionary engine shutdown and diverted to the nearest suitable airport, Benin.

“The aircraft landed without incident, and all passengers and crew disembarked normally. No injuries have been reported. Preliminary observations at the diversion airport indicate significant damage to the affected engine based on initial visual assessment.

“In line with its statutory mandate and in accordance with international standards under ICAO Annex 13 and applicable Nigerian civil aviation regulations, the NSIB has commenced an investigation into the occurrence,” it said.

It stated that a preliminary assessment team was en route to Benin to secure the aircraft, document evidence, interview relevant personnel and witnesses, and recover flight data and cockpit voice recorder information.

According to the statement, NSIB is working closely with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Arik Air, and other relevant stakeholders to determine the sequence of events and any contributing factors.

It said that a preliminary report would be issued within 30 days in accordance with ICAO Annexe 13 provisions.

“A final report will be published at the conclusion of the investigation. The safety of passengers, crew, and the public remains our highest priority.

“The NSIB encourages any member of the public with relevant information regarding this occurrence to contact the Bureau through its official channels.

“Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available,” it said.

(NAN)