The Nigerian Army has announced that the list of successful candidates for the Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) Course 29/2026 has been published on its official recruitment website.

In a statement on Tuesday, the army said shortlisted candidates are to report to the Nigerian Army School of Infantry (NASI), Jaji, Kaduna State, by 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, 22 February, for the commencement of the Selection Board exercise.

According to the statement, candidates are required to report to the Selection Board at Jaji on the same date and must come with writing materials, four recent coloured passport photographs, and four recent full-length coloured photographs in suit and standing position.

Each photograph must have the candidate’s name, date of birth, service number, and current unit (for serving personnel) written on the reverse side.

Other required items include three white singlets, blue shorts, a pair of canvas shoes, three pairs of white socks, and scratch cards for online verification of WAEC and/or NECO results.

“The Selection Exercise will involve physical, medical and aptitude tests, as well as an oral interview for all candidates,” the army stated.

Candidates are also required to present originals and photocopies of relevant documents neatly arranged in a file jacket. These include academic and professional certificates, testimonials, primary and secondary school certificates, NYSC discharge or valid exemption certificate (where applicable), valid birth certificate endorsed by the National Population Commission, hospital or Local Government Council at birth, or a valid age declaration.

Additional documents include a valid certificate of state of origin, authenticated printed Bank Verification Number (BVN) certificate, and completed printouts from the recruitment portal, including referee forms.

The army further disclosed that the “Coded AHQ MS Data Form for DSSC 29/2026” and the Indemnity Clause will be sent to shortlisted candidates via email and must be printed, duly completed, and submitted upon arrival at the venue.

For serving personnel, required documents include an official leave pass, military identity card, letters of sponsorship to tertiary institutions, and recommendations from commanding officers or commanders.

The army warned that any alteration of documents will result in disqualification.

It added that feeding and accommodation will be provided throughout the duration of the Selection Board, but candidates will bear responsibility for their transportation to and from the venue.

“The use of personal or private vehicles by candidates is strictly prohibited throughout the duration of the Selection Board. Candidates are also not allowed to receive visitors during the exercise,” the statement said.

Shortlisted candidates who fail to arrive by 6:00 p.m. on 22 February will be disqualified.

The army further stressed that a high standard of discipline is expected from all candidates, noting that any violation of instructions will attract immediate disqualification.

Due to the military nature of the exercise, the Nigerian Army stated that it shall not be liable for any injury or death that may occur during the Selection Board process.