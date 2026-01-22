The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday revealed a new wave of investment scams and fraudulent air ticket discounts package through which hundreds of Nigerians have been defrauded of billions of naira.

The anti-graft agency said the first syndicate of fraudsters deployed a fraudulent airline discount scheme to lure their victims, while the other is a company named Fred & Farid Investment Limited, or simply F&F Investment, which operated by luring Nigerians into a bogus investment arrangement.

EFCC’s Director of Public Affairs Wilson Uwujaren, disclosed this during a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

According to Mr Uwujaren, the airline discount scheme involved advertisement of a discount system in the purchase of flight tickets of a particular foreign carrier.

He said after unsuspecting victims made payments, their entire funds in their bank accounts were emptied.

He said investigations showed that more than 700 victims had fallen victim to the scheme.

EFCC said it had recovered and refunded N33 million to victims of the fraud.

It added that investigations showed that the scheme was being masterminded by a foreign national.

Mr Uwujaren also said more than 200,000 had fallen victim to the F&F investment scheme.

According to him, the victims were lured into a bogus investment arrangement.

He also disclosed that over N18 billion had been fraudulently taken from victims by nine companies offering diverse investment arrangements.

This came less than a year after many Nigerians lost billions to the collapsed digital investment platform, Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX).

…More details later