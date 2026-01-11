Gunmen on Saturday evening attacked a Benue Links bus in the Otukpo axis of Benue State, opening fire on the vehicle and injuring at least three people.

IDOMA VOICE, a local newspaper, reported that the commercial bus, which departed Makurdi for Lagos, was ambushed a few minutes after leaving Otukpo town, around the Burnt Bricks area.

The attackers were said to have fired indiscriminately, triggering panic among passengers who fled in different directions as bullets hit the vehicle. Three occupants sustained gunshot injuries during the attack.

A survivor, who spoke on condition of anonymity for security reasons, said the attack occurred between two security checkpoints.

“We were on our way to Lagos, between two checking points, when armed robbers attacked us,” the survivor said. “They kept shooting non-stop. They shot three people. At that point, we thought we would not come out alive.”

The survivor said the injured passengers were rushed for treatment shortly after the attack. “We were taken to the teaching hospital in Otukpo. We thank God for life. I am still in shock and cannot say much,” the survivor added.

It was gathered that the victims were taken to the Federal University of Health Sciences Teaching Hospital, Otukpo, where they are currently receiving medical attention.

As of the time of filing this report, the Benue State Police Command had yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

Calls to the Police Public Relations Officer, Udeme Edet, were not successful, as her phone line was unreachable.

An official of Benue Links Transport Company, who spoke anonymously because he was not authorised to comment publicly, confirmed the attack. He said security agencies in the state had taken over the matter and were handling investigations.

The attack adds to growing concerns over the deteriorating security situation in Benue State. PREMIUM TIMES has reported a series of violent incidents across the state in recent weeks, including deadly cult clashes in Makurdi, Gboko, Otukpo and Jato-Aka in Kwande Local Government Area, which left at least eight people dead between late December and early January.

The newspaper also reported that suspected armed herders recently killed five farmers in Kwande Local Government Area, while police neutralised a suspected bandit in Ukum Local Government Area on 7 January during an operation to prevent a planned kidnapping in Zaki-Biam.

Residents and travellers along major highways in the state have repeatedly raised concerns about attacks on vehicles, particularly along routes linking Makurdi, Otukpo and neighbouring states.

Saturday’s attack on a Benue Links bus has renewed fears over the safety of commercial transportation in the state, especially at night.

Security agencies have said operations are ongoing to address criminal activities across Benue, but residents continue to call for increased patrols and more visible security presence along major roads and flashpoints.

Photo: the attacked Benue Links vehicle with stained blood