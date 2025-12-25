The presidency has announced that Femi Gbajabiamila remains the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu and has not been replaced.

Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga said this in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

Read the full statement below.

The attention of the presidency has been drawn to a viral falsehood circulating on social media suggesting that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has replaced his Chief of Staff, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, with his Principal Private Secretary, Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

There is absolutely no truth to this story. We advise Nigerians to disregard it entirely.

The Chief of Staff remains in his position. The Principal Private Secretary likewise remains in his role. Hakeem Muri-Okunola has not replaced Femi Gbajabiamila as Chief of Staff.

The viral claim is a fabrication by mischievous purveyors of fake news whose sole aim is to create disharmony within the government.

We reiterate that news media should always verify their information before publishing or sharing on social media.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information and Strategy)