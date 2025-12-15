The Nigerian government has prohibited the admission or transfer of students into Id Three (SS3) in all public and private secondary schools.

According to a statement by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Education, Folasade Boriowo, the directive takes effect from the 2026/2027 academic session.

The statement said the directive followed growing concerns over the increasing use of “special centres” for examination malpractice during the Senior School Certificate Examinations (SSCE).

The SSCE, administered by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), the National Examinations Council (NECO), and the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), is a requirement for admission into Nigerian tertiary institutions.

“The policy will take effect from the next academic calendar 2026/27 with admissions and transfers now restricted strictly to Senior Secondary School One (SS1) and Senior Secondary School Two (SS2),” the statement said.

“Admission or transfer into SS3 will no longer be permitted under any circumstances.”

The ministry explained that the measure is aimed at discouraging last-minute movement of students for examination-related advantages, ensuring proper academic monitoring, and promoting continuity in teaching and learning.

The statement said any violation will attract sanctions in line with existing education regulations and guidelines.

“School proprietors, principals, and administrators nationwide have been directed to comply fully with the policy, as any violation will attract appropriate sanctions in line with existing education regulations and guidelines,” it added.