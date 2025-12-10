Nigeria’s First Lady, Remi Tinubu, has responded to the latest criticism for impolitely instructing Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State to stop singing before delivering his speech at the 10th coronation anniversary of the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

The event, where Mrs Tinubu was installed by the Ooni as Yeye Asiwaju, invoking her husband’s Asiwaju traditional title, was held in Ile-Ife on Sunday.

In her post shared on her Facebook page early Tuesday, Mrs Tinubu, who appeared unremorseful about her action, framed the backlash from a wide cross-section of Nigerians as weaving controversy out of what she generically dubbed “minor missteps”.

“Those entrusted with leadership understand their duties and how to steer the affairs of society. More often, it is the followers and critics who scrutinise every step, amplify minor missteps, and turn them into needless controversy. Ọṣun lè tèǹtẹ̀,” she stated.

The message came after a video capturing the controversial scene from the event went viral on social media.

The video showed the first lady walking up to Governor Adeleke, about to deliver his speech, on the podium and magisterially asking him to stop singing, while giving him five minutes to deliver his speech.

But after a momentary stop of his worship song, apparently out of courtesy, the governor continued singing as the first lady made her way back to her seat.

Just before reaching her seat, Mrs Tinubu pivoted, returning to the governor to hammer home her instruction with a subtle threat to take the microphone if he continued with his song.

In the encounter which went on in Yoruba, the governor, in an unquestioning surrender, tried to make light of the situation. “They have asked me to stop observing the protocol,” he said, while Mrs Tinubu returned to her seat. The governor then proceeded with his speech.

The incident drew widespread attention online, with many Nigerians accusing her of embarrassing the governor, while others argued the incident had been misinterpreted.

Mrs Tinubu did not directly reference the viral clip in her Tuesday’s post, but her remarks were widely viewed as a response to the backlash over the exchange.

Reactions

Reacting to the controversial encounter, Facebook user, Akintunde Babatunde, called out the First Lady to apologise publicly.

“You know I am not a fan of many Nigerian politicians, and I have often argued that the Governor of Osun State needs to read the room better and carry himself more consistently in a truly gubernatorial manner. That said, what happened here is distasteful to watch. This was an event in Yorubaland, a culture that prides itself on omoluabi values.

“Beyond that, the governor was the host of the event. Even if he were not, there is something called basic human decency in how we deal with people. Sadly, I have come to realize that this is a principle many Nigerians no longer live by.

“The ‘do you know who I am’ mentality has eaten very deep, exposing how classless and entitled many have become. To see this level of disrespect shown to a sitting state governor on live television is deeply troubling. Regardless of political differences, he deserves a public apology,” he added.

Evans Ifeanyi wrote that if the governor had sung “On Your Mandate, We Shall Stand,” she likely would not have noticed, accusing her of being too power-drunk.

Ali Onuabuchi imagined a scenario in which President Tinubu was corrected by a woman while speaking abroad. “Imagine that Tinubu goes to another country and starts chewing his words as usual and a woman asks him to go straight to his point,” he said.

Another Facebook user said, “With due respect ma has president BAT never dance on stage while making his presentations?”

Birthday Greetings

An hour before her cryptic post, Mrs Tinubu had congratulated Titilola Adeleke, wife of the Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke, on her 60th birthday. She said she was joining the governor, her children and family, and other well-wishers to mark the milestone.

She praised Mrs Adeleke’s efforts in supporting residents of Osun State through the Renewed Hope Initiative and acknowledged the impact of her work.

“I pray this special day is filled with joy, love and cherished moments. May you celebrate many more years in divine health, peace, joy and happiness. Happy 60th birthday, Your Excellency. Mrs. Titilola Adeleke,” the post read.

However, the birthday post, which attracted over 1,000 comments, drew criticism from many users who faulted the first lady for not apologising to Governor Adeleke. Amid the backlash, some users praised the Adeleke family for their maturity and composure despite the public embarrassment.

Calls and messages sent to the known number of the Osun State Commissioner for Information, Kolapo Alimi, went unanswered.

The governor or the Osun State Government has not issued a public statement on the development.