President Bola Tinubu on Monday met with six governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress. The meeting was held at the State House, Abuja.

‎The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the closed-door meeting was held at the president’s office.

‎Governors Umar Namadi of Jigawa, Monday Okpebholo of Edo, Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti, Usman Ododo of Kogi, Aliyu Sokoto of Sokoto and Nasir Idris of Kebbi were in attendance.

‎The governors declined to speak with State House correspondents after the meeting.

‎Although details were not made public, discussions were believed to have focused on insecurity, kidnapping and banditry affecting several states.

‎President inubu had on 26 November declared a nationwide security emergency, directing security agencies to prioritise school safety while governors strengthen local early-warning mechanisms.

(NAN)