The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has intercepted 1,455kg of marijuana during an anti-narcotics operation in Edo State.

The state Commander of the agency, Mitchell Ofoyeju, disclosed this on Monday, while briefing reporters in his office in Benin on his achievements.

Mr Ofoyeju said that operatives of the agency intercepted the drugs after the suspected traffickers abandoned two Toyota Sienna buses and escaped.

He stated that the interception occurred around 3 a.m. on 29 October, along the Okhokho–Isi Community route in Uhunmwode Local Government Area.

According to him, a patrol team, acting on intelligence, sighted the vehicles, suspected to be ferrying large quantities of illicit drugs from Okpuje, a community notorious for cannabis cultivation and trafficking.

“The seizure took place on Oct. 29, at approximately 3 a.m., when a team of dedicated officers intercepted two Toyota Sienna buses suspected of transporting a substantial quantity of narcotics,” he said.

Mr Ofoyeju said the first vehicle, a light blue Toyota Sienna, with Reg. Number EPE 545 EV was found to contain 666 kilograms of dried cannabis.

He further said that a second vehicle, a dark ash Toyota Sienna, with Reg. Number ABC 142 CD was intercepted shortly afterwards with 789 kilograms of the same substance.

He, however, said that no arrests were made because the suspects abandoned both vehicles and fled.

The state NDLEA commander said that investigations were underway to track down the culprits, warning drug syndicates that the agency remained firmly on their trail.

“The ongoing investigations signify our relentless approach towards eradicating drug trafficking in Edo.

“Those who think they can evade the law and exploit our communities through the illicit drug trade should think again.

“We are prepared and committed to enforcing the law with unprecedented measures,” Mr Ofoyeju said.

He assured the public that the NDLEA was intensifying patrols across hotspots, in collaboration with local communities, to curb trafficking and drug abuse.

He urged residents to report any suspicious activities, emphasising that community intelligence was crucial to dismantling drug networks.

“The fight against drug abuse and trafficking is a shared responsibility. With collective effort, a brighter and safer future is our common goal,” Mr Ofoyeju said.

Wanted drug baron arrested in Lagos

In a related development, the NDLEA has arrested a wanted drug baron who operated under the cover of a businessman and hotelier, after weeks of intelligence and surveillance on his criminal activities.

A statement by the NDLEA spokesperson, Mr Femi Babafemi, on Sunday in Abuja, stated that the suspect was arrested by operatives of the NDLEA’s Special Operations Unit.

Mr Babafemi said that the 42-year-old suspect, who was the MD/CEO of Franc CJ Ibemesi Nig Ltd, was arrested at his Daisy Garden Hotel, 66-68 Agbeke Street, Ago Palace Way, Isolo, Lagos, in the early hours of Saturday, 15 November.

He said the suspect was taken to his warehouse at 7 Pius Ezeobi Street, off Ago Place Way, Isolo, where 42 jumbo bags and four cartons of Loud, a strain of cannabis weighing 1,762.8 kilograms, were recovered.

“Also seized from him at the point of his arrest include: $11,600 US dollars; ⁠2,000 British Pounds; 2,200 Euros and 50 Canadian dollars, all in cash,” he said.

The NDLEA also stopped an attempt by a drug syndicate operating at Orita-Apeje, Araromi-Okeodo forest reserve, Ife South LGA, Osun, to load and distribute across the country large quantities of processed skunk.

Mr Babafemi said that the drugs, which was a strain of cannabis, weighing a total of 11,135 kilograms, were intercepted on Tuesday, 11 November by NDLEA operatives after days of surveillance in the forest.

“Two trucks being used to transport the illicit consignments, a Volvo truck marked WWR 29 XA and a Mercedes truck with registration number AWK 713 YZ, were seized and seven suspects arrested.”

More drugs recovered in Edo, other states

Mr Babafemi said that a total of 1,902.1 kg of skunk were recovered in parts of Edo state.

He said that 184.1kg was recovered along a bush path at Oza/Igbanke Road, Igbanke, in Orhionmwon Local Government Area on 13 November, and 672kg was evacuated from Utese forest, Ovia North East Local Government Area on 14 November.

He stated that another 494kg was recovered from a Mercedes-Benz car, marked DE311BEN, along the Benin-Akure Road.

He added that a suspect, 45, was arrested the same day, just as another 51-year-old suspect was nabbed in another Mercedes-Benz car marked JJJ 56 JW, conveying 552kg.

Similarly, four suspects were arrested with 68kg of skunk and 3.150kg of methamphetamine along the Ijebu-Ode Expressway in Ogun State.

“Another 50-year-old suspect was nabbed with 172kg of skunk at Sunkani area of Ardo Kola LGA, Taraba state, on Friday, 14 November and a 24-year-old suspect, with 84kg of the same substance at Takum area of the state.

“In Adamawa state, NDLEA operatives on Friday, 14 November, recovered 396,000 capsules of tramadol from a suspect at Aliyu Mustapha International Airport, Yola.

“785kg of skunk was evacuated from the warehouse of a drug dealer currently at large at Asob Maraba Karu, Nasarawa state.

“Two suspects were arrested on Friday, 14 November, with 130 pouches of Canadian Loud weighing 65.150kg in the Surulere area of Lagos.

“Another suspect was nabbed the same day with 282 blocks of Ghana Loud with a gross weight of 141kg at Otto, Oyingbo area of Lagos,” he said.

In Kwara State, NDLEA operatives intercepted a truck marked T0262KT on Thursday, 13 November, along the Ilorin – Jebba Expressway.

Mr Babafemi said that the truck was conveying 197 blocks of skunk, weighing 78.565kg and 155 cartons of rubber solutions.

“The truck driver was taken into custody,” he said

In another operation, a commercial bus with registration number KJA- 657CY was intercepted at Eiyenkonrin, Ilorin on Wednesday, 13 November with 20 blocks of skunk concealed in a 50-litre jerry can recovered, and the driver Ibrahim Bello arrested.

(NAN)