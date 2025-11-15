Fighters of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) Friday night ambushed a Nigerian military convoy in Borno State, abducting a serving general and killing several soldiers including members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), HumAngle is reporting.

The general reportedly kidnapped is a brigade commander and was said to be leading the troops.

If confirmed, the news platform, which specifically focuses on conflict and humanitarian crises, says “this would be the first recorded instance of any extremist group in Nigeria capturing a serving General directly from the frontline.”

Although insurgents have killed high ranking military officers as recently seen here, and here, news about abduction of such officers are rare.

Military authorities have not yet issued a statement on the incident, and details of casualty figures remain unclear.

The spokesperson for the Nigerian Army, Onyechi Anele, a lieutenant colonel, has not responded to an enquiry sent to her about the matter.

PREMIUM TIMES is tracking the situation and will provide more updates as they emerge.

Details later…