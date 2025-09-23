First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has received N20.4 billion donations from her birthday well wishers for the completion of the National Library project in Abuja.

Mrs Tinubu disclosed this on Tueday while addressing State House correspondents during a lunch briefing at the Presidential villa Abuja.

The first lady celebrated her 65th birthday on Sunday 21 September.

The National Library project, initiated in 1981 by the Shehu Shagari administration and approved with funding in subsequent years, had faced decades of funding delays, with the budget escalating from ₦8.2 billion in 1981 to ₦23 billion as of 2023.

The first lady disclosed that as at 2 p.m. on Tuesday 23 September, the fund she received to complete the project had risen to N20.4 billion.

“I have played my part in this project, and believe Nigerians can raise the funds needed to complete the library. This is not just a project but a national treasure that will serve generations to come,” she said.

Mrs Tinubu said the signatories to the account are the Minister of Education and the Chief Librarian of the Federation, insisting hers was to help drive the funds.

She appreciated various contributors, including President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima and his wife, former President Muhammadu Buhari, and several former first ladies,

Others are the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and his wife, Speaker of the House of Representatives Abbas Tajudeen, and his wife, members of the National Assembly, the Nigeria Governors Forum, the governors’ spouses, security chiefs and their wives.

She also acknowledged business moguls including Aliko Dangote, Abdulsamad Rabiu, Arthur Eze, Tony Elumelu,Jim Ovia and others.

Mrs Tinubu explained that the birthday account, Oluremi@65 Education Fund, will remain open till December 2025 to receive more donations from willing Nigerians towards the completion of the project.

Not politically motivated

Mrs Tinubu also debunked claims that her 65th birthday anniversary fundraiser is politically motivated.

She pointed out that as a teacher, as well as the impact library had on her life while growing up, she was motivated to call for the donations towards the building of the National Library.

“What is wrong in doing well or trying to build our country? if I could assist the post war building process in Liberia by donating the Oluremi Tinubu Elementary and Junior Secondary School in Monte Serrado County in Liberia, what is wrong in drawing attention to some of the areas of need in our beloved nation?

“This is not the first time I have raised funds for causes close to my heart. For my 45th birthday, I raised ₦50 million to complete the National Sickle Cell Foundation Centre, which has since become fully operational. For my 50th birthday, I raised ₦200 million for the New Era Foundation and other charities,” she said.