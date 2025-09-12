The Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Nuhu-Bamalli, will turban Bashir Ibrahim-Dabo as the ‘Maga Isan Zazzau’ of the Zazzau Emirate in Kaduna State on Saturday, 13 September.

The emirate council said the ceremony, being held under a series of events that began on Friday at the emir’s palace and other places in Zaria, will be attended by dignitaries, including the Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani.

Mr Ibrahim-Dabo was an assistant registrar at the Federal College of Education, Zaria, until he was appointed by former Governor Nasir El Rufai as special assistant on New Media. He later served at the Nigerian Ports Authority as the personal assistant to the Managing Director/CEO, Hadiza Bala Usman, from 2016 to 2022.

He currently works with the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy and Coordination, and as the Head of the Central Results Delivery and Coordination Unit under Ms Bala-Usman.

Who is Ibrahim Dabo?

Mr Ibrahim-Dabo was born on 14 September 1985. His father’s maternal line came from the lineage of Wazirin Sokoto Gidado. He is a prince from the genealogy of the second Fulani emir of Zazzau, Malam Yamusa, the founder of the Bare-Bari ruling clan through the Grand Vizier of Shehu Usman Danfodio.

Mr Ibrahim-Dabo is an alumnus of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science (Hons) degree in International Studies in 2008.

He holds two master’s degrees in International Business and Management from the University of Bedfordshire, Luton, United Kingdom, and a master’s in International Affairs and Diplomacy from ABU, Zaria.

The new Maga Isan Zazzau also attended numerous courses from different institutions within and outside Nigeria, including Executive Education certificates on Strategy, Adaptive Leadership, Emerging Leaders, and Voice of Leadership from the Harvard Kennedy School, the London Business School, and the Agha Khan University, Nairobi.

He is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Public Administrators of Nigeria and a member of the Board of Trustees of the Ibrahim Dabo Centre for Entrepreneurship and Community Development.