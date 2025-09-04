President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja today, 4 September, to commence a working vacation in Europe, as part of his 2025 annual leave.

The vacation will last 10 working days.

President Tinubu will spend the period between France and the UK and then return to the country.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

September 4, 2025