President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja today, 4 September, to commence a working vacation in Europe, as part of his 2025 annual leave.
The vacation will last 10 working days.
Join the Premium Times WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.Open in WhatsApp
President Tinubu will spend the period between France and the UK and then return to the country.
Bayo Onanuga
Special Adviser to the President
(Information & Strategy)
September 4, 2025
|
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999