A female food vendor identified as Ammaye was on Saturday evening lynched by a mob in Kasuwan Garba in the Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State.

The police said she was accused by a mob of blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad.

The incident began when her nephew reportedly joked that he wanted to marry her to “fulfil the Sunnah.”

Ammaye’s response was allegedly considered blasphemous and ignited fury among residents.

Despite the intervention of the local district head and law enforcement officers, a mob reportedly overpowered the security personnel, dragged her away, stoned her, and then set her ablaze.

The Chairman of the Mariga Local Government, Abbas Kasuwar – Garba, confirmed the development.

The police spokesperson in the state, Wasiu Abiodun, also confirmed the report in a statement.

According to Mr Abiodun, the police received the report around 2 p.m. on the day the incident happened.

“Before additional reinforcements could be deployed, the crowd overpowered our officers, whisked her away, and set her ablaze,” Mr Abiodun said.

“Investigations are ongoing and those found culpable will be brought to justice,” he added.

Jungle justice

Jungle justice is not unprecedented in northern Nigeria.

In May 2022, Deborah Samuel, a Christian student at a Sokoto college, was stoned and set on fire by fellow students after being accused of blasphemy in a WhatsApp group chat.

Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have repeatedly documented growing tensions and failures of law enforcement to prevent mob violence in Nigeria.

In northern states, where Sharia law criminalises blasphemy, such incidents flourish under a climate of rumour, mistrust, and fragile rule of law.