The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) reported Tuesday that vigilante groups suffered the highest number of killings in July, according to the commission’s latest observatory report.

While noting the importance of vigilantes supporting the nation’s security, the Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Tony Ojukwu, said, “July was the deadliest month for vigilante groups in the country. There were almost a hundred fatalities.”

“Their decimation portends danger for our collective security and the enjoyment of our liberties. These are not isolated incidents; they represent a failure of security, justice, and accountability,” he said at the NHRC’s headquarters in Abuja.

The Senior Human Rights Adviser, Hilary Ogbonna, presented the observatory. He noted 375 killings and 98 kidnappings in July. Mr Ogbonna explained killings declined by 45 percent compared to June.

According to the commission, 97 vigilantes were killed in July, 30 farmers, and 11 children. There were also 38 deaths by accident, 34 cult-related killings, and 13 faith-related killings.

The NHRC also noted acts of violence by cultist groups and killings of law enforcement agents by bandits.

Mr Ojukwu commended the cooperation between the State Security Service (SSS), the Armed Forces, and the Office of the National Security Adviser for the arrest of the leaders of Ansaru.

“The NHRC welcomes the arrests of the leaders of Ansaru, a deadly terrorist organisation which is responsible for gross human rights violations of Nigerians. We commend the Department of State Services, the Armed Forces, and the Office of the National Security Adviser for this feat.

“There is much we can achieve in safeguarding our citizens and human rights if agencies collaborate and adopt human rights-based approaches. We call on the authorities to swiftly put every machinery in place to ensure swift trials of the terrorist leaders and ensure that they are held to the highest form of accountability befitting their heinous crimes.”

On 16 August, National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, disclosed that a months-long, intelligence-driven operation led to the arrest of Mahmud Muhammad Usman, popularly known as Abu Bara’a, and Mahmud al-Nigeri, also called Mallam Mamuda, two of the most wanted leaders of the Al-Qaeda-linked Ansaru group.

July’s human rights dashboard

In July, the NHRC recorded 331,035 human rights complaints, with the North-central region leading the chart with 140,707 complaints, followed by the North-west with 63,296, the North-east with 55,287, the South-east with 41,895, the South-west with 15,280, and the South-south with 14,570.

The top 10 places where the most complaints were recorded were Benue State, 39,637; NHRC headquarters in Abuja, 34,911; Borno State, 32,050; Kaduna State, 26,078; Niger State, 21,496; Plateau State, 20,245; Imo State, 17,406; Sokoto, 15,163; the FCT, 10,424; and Kogi State, 10,334.

The report also indicated that 82,037 complaints bordered on violation of law enforcement and human dignity, 81,320 of freedom from discrimination, and 51,221 violations of economic and social rights.

Violation of women’s and children’s rights

The report said that during the period under review, 1,947 women complained of gender based discrimination while 1,334 reported denial of access to their children. Also, 1,244 women complained of the violation of their sexual and reproductive rights.

The NHRC also received 4,692 complaints of sexual violence, 917 complaints of domestic violence, and 17 rape cases.

There were also 961 complaints of child custody, 758 cases of child abandonment, and 517 cases of sexual abuse of children.

However, the commission announced that it completed 3,260 investigations in July, visited 154 correctional centres and places of detention, and five military formations. It also summoned the Nigerian police and sent letters regarding 40 cases.