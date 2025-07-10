Nigeria’s Super Falcons will return to action on Thursday night at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca, eyeing a second consecutive win at the ongoing 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) and a swift qualification to the quarterfinals.

The nine-time African champions, currently top of Group B, will face Botswana in their second group game. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. local time.

The Super Falcons opened their campaign in dominant fashion, brushing aside Tunisia 3–0 with goals from Asisat Oshoala, Rinsola Babajide, and Chinwendu Ihezuo.

Botswana, on the other hand, suffered a narrow 1–0 loss to Algeria and are under pressure to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Madugu focused, Falcons ready

Head coach Justine Madugu remains focussed after the strong start, insisting his side will approach the Botswana clash with the same level of discipline and determination.

“As I said before the commencement of the tournament, we remain focused on our Mission X and we believe that victory over Botswana is a huge possibility. We are taking it one match at a time without taking any team for granted,” Madugu told thenff.com.

Three years ago, when both sides met at the 2022 WAFCON in Morocco, Nigeria defeated Botswana 2–0 with goals from Ifeoma Onumonu and Christy Ucheibe.

That win had turned the tide in a group the Falcons had started with a defeat to South Africa.

Now in the 2024 edition, the Falcons are eager to build on their opening success, and a second win would not only guarantee passage to the next round but also mark their first back-to-back group victories to start a tournament since 2014.

Team News: Nigeria spoiled for choice

Nigeria’s starting XI is expected to feature key players from the dominant win over Tunisia. Esther Okoronkwo, who was named Woman of the Match, could return to the lineup alongside Jennifer Echegini, Rinsola Babajide, and Ihezuo.

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade is expected to orchestrate play in the attacking third, supported by the in-form Toni Payne and Barcelona forward Oshoala.

In midfield, Madugu may go with a blend of strength and creativity, featuring Christy Ucheibe, Halimatu Ayinde, and the ever-composed Echegini.

The defence will once again rely on the experience of Osinachi Ohale, while Ashleigh Plumptre, Michelle Alozie, and Tosin Demehin are likely to start in front of dependable goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, who had a quiet evening against Tunisia.

Botswana confident despite Pressure

Botswana coach Alex Malete is optimistic about his side’s chances against the formidable Super Falcons.

Despite their narrow loss to Algeria, Malete believes his players are mentally ready and sees the clash as a must-win.

“Tomorrow’s (Thursday) game against Nigeria is an opportunity for us. An opportunity that we cannot afford not to take,” Malete told reporters as quoted by AllNigeriaSoccer.

“We didn’t start the tournament very well. We believe that tomorrow we have to play every moment, every second, from the first minute to the last minute. Something that we didn’t do well against Algeria.”

Malete expressed full belief in his squad’s ability to rise to the challenge.

“We’re confident and positive that we can qualify for the quarterfinals. Everyone in the group has a strong belief that we can pull through and make it to the next round.

“Most importantly, we believe in each other and believe in our system and structure. The belief is stronger than the pressure and the doubt.

“So we are confident that should we execute the game plan tomorrow, should we play with heart, desire, commitment, and patience tomorrow, we should be able to get a good result and make the game competitive.”

He also highlighted the importance of goal difference in the group.

“Also, we have to look at other groups and the goal difference. Every goal will matter tomorrow, so we have to keep the game very competitive and finish strongly against Nigeria.

So we are confident that we will qualify for the quarter-finals.”

Match stats and history

This will be the second-ever WAFCON meeting between Nigeria and Botswana.

Their last encounter ended in a 2–0 win for Nigeria at the 2022 edition. Botswana had just 26.3 per cent possession in that match, the lowest in their WAFCON history.

Nigeria – Key Facts

Nigeria beat Tunisia 3–0 in their opening match, their first WAFCON opening win since 2016.

A win would secure quarterfinal qualification and be their first consecutive group wins to start a tournament since 2014.

Asisat Oshoala has now scored in four different WAFCON editions (2014, 2016, 2018, 2024).

Falcons are on a three-game group stage winning streak without conceding a goal.

Nigeria have never failed to score against Botswana.

Botswana – Key Facts

They lost to Algeria 1–0 in opening match.

They have not kept a clean sheet in any WAFCON game.

They are on a four-game losing streak at the tournament.

They have scored only once in their last four WAFCON games.

Goalkeeper Sedilame Boseja made six saves against Algeria, same as in 2022 vs Nigeria.

With one team chasing history and another clinging to hope, Thursday’s Group B fixture promises intensity, drama, and a glimpse into how far both nations have come.

