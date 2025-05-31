Troops of the 3 Division, Nigerian Army, have arrested a suspected militia member and seized arms in Bassa Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State.
The troops conducted the operation with members of Operation Safe Haven, a government-authorised joint security task force.
This was disclosed in a Facebook post by Gafdan Media Team, a Plateau State-based media outlet.
The outlet reported that the suspect was arrested during a clearance operation early Friday morning after receiving information on the suspect’s location in Hura village.
More details
During the raid, soldiers recovered one AK-47 rifle, a magazine loaded with 26 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, a sum of ₦2,500, and items believed to be charms.
A preliminary investigation identified the suspect as a member of a criminal syndicate connected to the murder of a herder and the theft of 1,250 cows in Tomborong village in Riyom Local Government Area, three days earlier
A military source said the suspect was in custody, undergoing investigation.
“The suspect is in custody and providing investigators with information on the syndicate’s operations, including the identities and locations of other members and their cache of weapons,” the source revealed.
He said efforts were ongoing to apprehend the remaining syndicate members responsible for a string of violent crimes in the region.
Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Chairman of Bokkos LG, Mapis Marawes, confirmed the arrest to PREMIUM TIMES, noting that investigations were ongoing.
Escalating violence in Plateau
Plateau State has witnessed a resurgence of violence in recent months, with attacks frequently linked to communal conflicts and cattle rustling. In May, multiple incidents of killings and property destruction were recorded, heightening tensions in the affected communities.
The killing of a herder in Riyom earlier this week was the latest in a series of clashes between farmers and herders, which have left several dead and displaced many from their homes. Security operatives have intensified operations to restore calm in the area, though residents continue to express fears of reprisal attacks.
The Nigerian Army reiterated its commitment to safeguarding lives and property in Plateau State while urging citizens to report suspicious activities.
As it probed militia activities, the military assured that perpetrators of violence would face justice.
