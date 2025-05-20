Tension has gripped residents of Ubuneke-Ivbiaro community in Owan East Local Government of Edo as gunmen reportedly killed a woman and abducted her husband in an attack that sparked outrage across the area.

Sources said the incident, which occurred around 8:00 p.m., saw the assailants invade the residence of Arimazoya Abona, shooting his wife in the neck before taking him away into the bush.

One of the sources told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday that neighbours, drawn by gunshots, rushed to the scene only to find the woman lying lifeless in front of the house, drenched in her own blood.

The source said Mr Agbona, believed to be in his 70s, had already been whisked away by the attackers, adding that the incident occurred on 18 May.

“In a desperate attempt to rescue the abducted man, community youths mobilised and pursued the gunmen into the forest, but their efforts yielded no success.

“Security agencies swiftly responded, with personnel of the Nigeria Police from Afuze Divisional Headquarters and the Nigerian Army visiting the crime scene.

“The woman’s body has since been deposited in a morgue,” the source said.

The abductors were said to have reached out to the victim’s family, demanding a ransom of N100 million for his release.

Confirming the incident, Moses Yamu, spokesperson of the police in Edo, said two suspects had been arrested in connection with the crime.

(NAN)

