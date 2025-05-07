The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has called on media professionals and editors to be “discerning in their reportage” of the activities of terrorist groups threatening peace and stability in Nigeria.

Mr Idris stated this in his opening remarks at the seventh 2025 ministerial press briefing, featuring the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, and his counterpart in the Ministry of Environment, Balarabe Lawal.

The information minister explained that both ministers were brought to the forum to update Nigerians about “key achievements, ongoing initiatives and policy directions of their ministries.”

He said such briefings are aimed at encouraging transparency, accountability and public engagement. Mr Idris said that at least eight ministers have been invited to engage the public since the beginning of this year.

Noting that no nation can achieve sustainable development without peace and security, Mr Idris said the President Tinubi-led administration prioritises peace and stability as the second pillar of its Renewed Hope Agenda. He said the government has provided armament for troops, enhanced intelligence gathering and intensive training.

The media as a gatekeeper, the information minister said, has a crucial role to play in supporting “our military’s morale” by highlighting their successes and sacrifices.

“Our armed forces are not only respected by global allies but also feared by those who threaten our collective peace,” he said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Idris said it is important to recognise that the fight against insecurity is not limited to combat approaches. “It is also a battle for the hearts and minds of our people, which the terrorist groups are actively exploiting through propaganda, especially on social media platforms,” he said.

“I therefore call on my colleagues, the media professionals and the editors to be discerning in their reportage,” Mr Idris urged. “We must deny these groups the undue publicity they crave. We must take them off the front pages and accurately report them as the criminals that they are without glorifying their acts or giving credence to their false narratives.”

He added: “These groups are not freedom fighters, they are murderers, kidnappers and destroyers, and they must be presented as such.

READ ALSO: Kidnapped Nigerian professor freed

“Let us remember that responsible and patriotic journalism is essential to building a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria. The one that owes a promise not just for our country but for the development and stability of the West African region and the African continent at large.”

The information minister has been on the frontline, downplaying the resurgence of Boko Haram terrorists in the North-east. A few weeks ago, he countered the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, who raised concerns about the resurgence of insurgency in his state.

Since the beginning of the year, Boko Haram and its breakaway faction, Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) have intensified their campaign of terror in locations insurgency experts described as BAY [Borno, Adamawa and Yobe] states, destroying infrastructure and attacking military formations as well as targeting civilians they perceived as threats or collaborators of the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

