The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has pledged its full participation in the burial of late football legend Christian Chukwu, affirming its commitment to honoring his legacy.

The former national team captain and ex-coach died on 12 April aged 74.

“Chukwu is a hero and the NFF will participate fully in his burial,” NFF President Ibrahim Gusau declared during a condolence visit to the Chukwu family in Enugu on Friday.

Mr Gusau, represented by NFF 1st Vice President Chief Felix Anyansi-Agwu, led a delegation that included several South-East state football association chairmen.

Mr Gusau paid glowing tribute to Chukwu, describing him as a man who served Nigeria with unwavering dedication.

“The late Chukwu gave his all for the country. He served Nigeria with all his heart and he is a hero even in death. One thing is clear: Chukwu can never be forgotten given how well he served the country and his achievements both as a player and as a coach,” he said.

He also explained that the purpose of the visit was to align with the family on burial plans.

“We want to be on the same page with the family and know what plans they are putting in place,” he added.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Chukwu’s son, Emeka, thanked the NFF for the visit and support, and said the full burial programme would be announced soon.

Also in the delegation were NFF Executive Committee member and Nigeria National League Chairman George Aluo; Enugu State FA Chairman Tony Ugwu; Imo State FA Chairman Ifeanyi Dike; and Anambra State FA Chairman Chikelue Iloenyosi.

Legacy and lingering disputes

Christian Chukwu, fondly known as “Chairman,” captained Nigeria to its first Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title in 1980 and later coached the national team between 2003 and 2005.

Since passing away last month, tributes have been pouring in from across the football world.

However, his passing also revived controversy over unpaid wages.

While the NFF has denied owing Chukwu any money—insisting there is no record of debt—Chukwu stated otherwise in a 2024 interview with the Athletic NG. “Go to the NFF and bring my file; till tomorrow, they are still owing me,” he said, expressing frustration over how Nigerian coaches are treated compared to their foreign counterparts.

Despite the dispute, Chukwu remained proud of his service to the country. His death has sparked renewed calls for greater accountability and better treatment of Nigerian sports legends.

