The 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) began nationwide on Thursday, with candidates reporting a generally smooth and hitch-free experience at several centres visited by PREMIUM TIMES in Lagos, Enugu and Abuja.

The annual examination, administered by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), is the gateway for admission into Nigerian universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

This year’s Computer-Based Test (CBT) runs from Thursday, 24 April to Monday, 5 May.

Over two million candidates registered for the exam—an increase from the 1.9 million recorded in 2024.

Abuja

At the Government Secondary School (GSS) Wuse Zone 3, Abuja, candidates for the first session, scheduled initially for 6:30 a.m., were still in the examination hall as of 8:15 a.m.

A JAMB official who declined to give her name said the delay was due to routine biometric checks, adding that the candidates eventually started their exams shortly after 8 a.m. and were expected to finish by 10 a.m.

“So far, everything has been smooth. No glitches,” she said.

Two candidates, Zahra Mahmud and Musa Ismail, confirmed there were no issues with the systems during their session.

Outside the centre, parents waited patiently for their children. Pauline Aziyike, who came from City Gate, said she arrived with her child by 6:30 a.m.

Another parent expressed satisfaction with how the centre was handling the process.

At Sascon International School in Maitama, the first session had concluded by 11:15 a.m.., and the hall was empty when this reporter arrived. Candidates scheduled for the afternoon session at 2 p.m. were already arriving.

Rachel Sebastian, a candidate from Life Camp, said she encountered a brief technical hitch shortly after her exam started.

“All the systems went off at once, but they came back on shortly after, and we continued from where we stopped,” she said, adding that she arrived at the centre around 6:30 a.m.

At the Rosa Mystica Academy, Kubwa, a minor interruption was recorded.

According to a JAMB supervisor at the Kubwa centre, Salihu Mustapha, candidates originally scheduled to begin the second session at 2 p.m. had their CBT tests shifted to 3 p.m. following a directive from the JAMB headquarters.

He said the centres had only two sessions today, being the first day of the exercise. He added that the sessions would increase to three daily starting Friday.

“For every session, accreditation takes place before candidates are allowed into the hall to settle in and begin their exams, which last two hours,” he explained.

Lagos

In Lagos, candidates who spoke to our reporters said the process was smooth and seamless.

At the CBT centre in the Lagos State University (LASU) in Lagos, candidates were seen arriving as early as 7 a.m.

Some who had their exams scheduled for 8 a.m. were checked in by an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

PREMIUM TIMES observed that aside from parents and candidates, there were no JAMB officials outside the centre.

“I had no issues with the biometric verification,” one candidate told PREMIUM TIMES.

A small crowd of parents and vendors gathered outside at the WAEC Testing and Training Centre (WTTC), Ijaiye Road, Ogba, which houses two approved JAMB centres.

Many parents waited in the sun despite the exam board’s usual directive discouraging their presence at the exam centres.

“They may have told us not to come, but I couldn’t let her come all the way alone from Badagry to Ogba,” said Rebecca Akindele, a mother who had accompanied her 16-year-old daughter.

Candidates were seen in a queue about an hour before their scheduled sessions for biometric verification.

Security was tight, and order was maintained. Students were not allowed to enter the exam hall with earrings or other prohibited items by JAMB.

While chatting with others, one parent mentioned that her daughter had to remove her wig and braid her natural hair to avoid suspicion of concealing exam materials.

Sofiyat Bello, a first-time UTME candidate, said she came alone and felt well-prepared, hoping to score above 200.

Traders make brisk business

Near the centre, vendors tried to make the most of the day. Victoria Samuel, who has sold drinks outside the WTTC for four years, said business had been slow.

“Since I arrived at 8 a.m., I’ve only sold two bottles. I’m hoping things pick up before the end of today’s session,” she said.

Meanwhile, at another centre, Oak Business School of Management and Technology, also in Ogba, Lagos, an official who declined to be named said the process had gone smoothly.

With a 250-candidate capacity, the centre scheduled three sessions for the day, with no major issues reported. And unlike at WTTC, few parents or vendors were outside the premises.

Enugu

Like in other states, the UTME commenced smoothly on Thursday in Enugu State.

PREMIUM TIMES observed that the exercise was held without hitches across the two centres of IMT Digital Learning Management Centre.

Tobi Lamidi, manager of both centres, said all sessions ran smoothly without network or technical issues.

“We don’t have any issues here. There was no network problem. Everything went fine,” Mr Lamidi said.

The manager said 250 candidates were scheduled to take the examination per session in each centre.

“No problem. Everything was well coordinated,” a UTME candidate, Daniel Ezenwali, said.

Another candidate, Evidence Ifeanyichukwu, however, noted that her session was delayed by nearly two hours, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. She urged JAMB to start exams as scheduled in future editions.

A JAMB official explained that the delay was meant to accommodate candidates coming from distant areas. Some who arrived late missed the session.

At the Centre for Advanced Library and Information Management, also in Enugu, the exam was equally hitch-free. Supervisor Queen Ameh said logistics like generators and CCTV cameras were adequately provided.

She noted one case of a candidate who mistakenly showed up for the wrong session but was eventually guided correctly.

Of the 250 candidates scheduled for the morning session, only 239 were present.

Godswill Onah, a law aspirant, praised the conduct of the test and expressed hope for excellent performance.

