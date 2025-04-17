The Nigeria Natural Medicine Development Agency (NNMDA) has urged lawmakers to support a N2 billion investment into Nigeria’s traditional medicine sector to expand clinical trials and advance research nationwide.

The Director-General of NNMDA, Martins Emeje, made the appeal on Wednesday during a working visit by the House of Representatives Committee on Legislative Compliance to the agency’s headquarters in Lagos.

Mr Emeje, a professor of drug delivery and nanomedicine, said the proposed funding would support ongoing research, create jobs, and reduce the country’s reliance on imported drugs by boosting the development of indigenous health solutions.

“We believe Nigeria can do what China has done with traditional medicine,” he said. “We can have natural medicine hospitals like they do in China, India, and other parts of the world. Why should people go to China for health tourism when we have what it takes here?”

He stressed that if Nigeria’s natural medicine sector is standardised and well-funded, it has the potential to boost healthcare access and position the country as a major player in the global medicine market.

Committee pledges support

Speaking during the visit, the Chairman of the committee, Ahmed Badau, pledged legislative support for natural medicine research and development.

Mr Badau acknowledged that promoting Nigeria’s natural medicine sector could reduce the country’s dependence on imported drugs and create local economic opportunities.

He emphasised the need to elevate traditional medicine through policy support, legislative backing, and increased public awareness.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“It is encouraging and empowering to have traditional medicine in Nigeria. It will reduce our reliance on foreign drugs and help our communities benefit from vital opportunities,” Mr Badau said.

Agency seeks support

In his presentation, Mr Emeje emphasised the need for stronger legislative support to expand the agency’s grassroots impact and promote research and development in natural medicine.

He said the agency had documented over 1,750 medicinal plants across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones through field-based methods.

“Our focus is not just on healthcare. Natural medicine cuts across agriculture, education, and economic empowerment,” he said.

In an earlier interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Emeje highlighted that the lack of standardised training and formal recognition for traditional medicine practitioners has hindered the sector’s progress.

He emphasised the need for structured education and certification to integrate traditional medicine into the national healthcare system.

Collaboration with NAFDAC

Speaking further, Mr Emeje said the agency had entered a collaborative agreement with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to conduct free clinical trials on natural medicine products targeting common diseases like malaria, diabetes, and sickle cell anaemia.

“So far, we have 18 NAFDAC-registered products, but we need support to scale up. Our staff strength is 136, yet our work spans 774 local governments. To function optimally, we need at least 15,480 staff,” he said.

With adequate support, he said medicinal plant cultivation could generate up to 147 million jobs that could reduce poverty levels in the country.

The agency further showcased recent progress on herbal treatments for livestock, with MoUs signed with India and the Netherlands, and shared visuals of improved farm outputs and packaging innovations.

He commended states like Bayelsa for directing local governments to nominate traditional healers for formal training and called for similar action nationwide.

He proposed appointing “NNMDA Fellows” in all LGAs for deeper engagement to drive education and awareness.

NNMDA’s role, achievements

As part of his presentation, Mr Emeje gave an overview of NNMDA’s contributions across sectors, describing the agency as a tertiary innovation, agro-allied, and health research institution.

He said the agency runs diploma programmes in natural medicine with approvals from the National Board for Technical Education and is listed in the JAMB brochure.

He also noted that the agency has eight established research farms across states like Ebonyi, Enugu, Nasarawa, Delta, Yobe, Kano, Plateau, and Ondo.

“Through the cultivation of medicinal plants in all 774 LGAs, we can create over 147 million jobs,” Mr Emeje stated, adding that the agency is also involved in livestock herbal therapy production and cultural preservation.

He further revealed that NNMDA is the only health research and development agency in Nigeria with five products registered with NAFDAC and currently has first-class pharmacy graduates interning at its facilities following accreditation from the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria.

On partnerships, Mr Emeje added that NNMDA is working with NAFDAC to develop a national herbal pharmacopoeia, a traditional medicine formulary, and a digital database of Nigerian traditional medicine.

One of the agency’s interns, Barakat Muritala, was recognised and received the DG’s Award of Outstanding Intern Pharmacist for 2025. She was presented with a certificate and a laptop as part of the honour.

Mr Badau was also decorated as the Ambassador of NNMDA and traditional medicine in Nigeria on behalf of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abass.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

