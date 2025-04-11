Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has condoled with the family of Rauf Adeniji, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who passed away recently.

Mr Adeniji served as the party’s National Director of Administration until his untimely death. He reportedly died at the hands of his abductors despite paying a ransom of N50 million for his release.

In a statement signed by the spokesperson to the Osun State Governor, Olawale Rasheed, Mr Adeniji’s death was described as a significant loss for both Osun State and Nigeria.

Governor Adeleke expressed hope that Mr Adeniji’s contributions during his lifetime would provide solace to those grieving his sudden passing. He also prayed for the deceased’s soul to rest in peace with his creator.

“His exit was too sudden and devastating and I joined everyone touched by this troubling experience in mourning the departed politician,” he said.

APC, Oyetola pays tribute

On his part, Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, described the death of the APC chieftain a tragic loss to the nation.

The immediate past governor of Osun state paid tribute to the late politician, highlighting his notable qualities in a condolence message issued by his Adviser on Media and Communication, Bolaji Akinola, on Friday, NAN reports.

He said Mr Adeniji was a brilliant mind, a bridge builder and a grassroots mobiliser, whose contributions to governance and party administration will never be forgotten.

“This is a tragic and painful loss not only to his immediate family, but to our party, our state, and the nation at large.

“His death in such a cruel and unfortunate manner is heartbreaking,” he said

Mr Oyetola extended his condolences to Mr Adeniji’s family, the APC community, and the people of Ife, acknowledging their profound loss.

He offered prayers for God to forgive Adeniji’s shortcomings and grant him eternal life. He also prayed for the family to receive strength and resilience in coping with their grief.

In an X post on Thursday, the APC announced the closure of its national secretariat in Abuja in honour of the late chieftain, The party said the secretariat, commonly called Buhari house, will be closed until Monday, 14th April.

The APC said Mr Adeniji was an important contributor to the party’s electoral successes in Osun state and at the national level. He was described as a grassroots politician who will be remembered for his personable qualities, optimistic outlook and pragmatic attitude to work.

Rauf Adeniji (1959-2025)

Mr Adeniji was a prominent figure from Ife Central Local Government Area in Osun State. Born on 20 September 1959, he was a devout Muslim and a family man with children

His career spanned various notable roles, including serving as an Assistant Registrar at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

He later emerged as Chairman of Ife Local Government Council on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Adeniji held a Ph.D. in Public Administration and leveraged his expertise to oversee key roles. He was appointed Director of Administration at the APC National Secretariat, where he managed the daily operations of the APC.

Rising insecurity

The circumstances around Mr Adeniji’s death points to the increasing concerns about insecurity in Nigeria.

Just last month in Zamfara State, five APC ward chairpersons were abducted by suspected bandits while traveling to the Marafa area of the state.

In Abuja, gunmen opened fire on an APC chieftain Musa Majaga in the Kwali area of the Federal Capital Territory, in the early hours of Monday, 15 July 2024. He was reportedly shot in the leg while five persons were abducted.

Ondo State also witnessed tragedy in April 2024 when the campaign director of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, Alaba Abe, was kidnapped and later found dead in Supare Akoko. Two suspects were eventually arrested, but the motive remains unclear.

