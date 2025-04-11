A Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, held a public symposium in Lagos on Thursday in honour of its late leader, Ayo Adebanjo, who died on 14 February.

The event, marking what would have been his 97th birthday, served as both a tribute to his legacy and a call for national reflection.

Themed “Afenifere: Identity, Ideas and Ideology,” the symposium drew political leaders, activists, scholars, and traditional rulers who eulogised the late Mr Adebanjo as an advocate for justice, equity, and national unity.

Delivering the keynote address, a constitutional lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Solomon Asemota, described Mr Adebanjo as “an embodiment of hope and inclusivity,” citing his endorsement of Peter Obi in the 2023 general election as a symbol of his pan-Nigerian outlook.

“Afenifere epitomises love that knows no race, colour, or tribe,” Mr Asemota said. “The Afenifere Nigeria needs is a call to regroup and rethink, using platforms like the NCND. It is not just a name but an idea that must endure.”

He also referenced historical texts, including works by Lord Lugard and Margery Perham, that reflect the colonial denigration of Africa to argue for a renewed commitment to building a democratic and inclusive Nigeria through credible elections.

“Nigeria, 64 years after independence, must not regress into the mindset of pre-amalgamation inferiority,” Mr Asemota warned. “This is the age of solar exploration. We must think and act like the rest of the civilised world.”

He recalled the political spirituality embedded in the politics of the late Obafemi Awolowo, citing how the Middle Belt once composed songs in Mr Awolowo’s honour in protest against regional political marginalisation.

Speaking with journalists at the event, the leader of Afenifere Worldwide, Oladipo Olaitan, praised Mr Adebanjo’s unwavering commitment to justice.

“He believed in his mission and pursued it at all costs,” he said. “Pa Adebanjo was convinced that unity would prevail in Afenifere. He saw any division as a misunderstanding that time and dialogue would resolve.”

Zero faction!

Mr Olaitan, a traditional ruler, also said there were no factions in Afenifere, insisting only one authentic group exists.

“There are no two Afeniferes,” he declared. “He (Mr Adebanjo) believed that if anyone strayed, they would eventually return.”

However, contrary to Mr Olaitan’s claim, PREMIUM TIMES reports that there are at least two Afenifere factions, one formerly led by Mr Adebanjo and now by Mr Olaitan, and the other by Reuben Fasoranti, a nonagenarian.

Also speaking at the event, Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, called on Nigerians to reflect on the values the late Afenifere leader exemplified.

“We are here today for a man who lived a life of value, not just of success,” Mr Obi said. “The question we must ask ourselves is, are we living lives of value? Are we building a better country for our children?”

He called for unity, saying: “No tribe or religion buys bread cheaper. If we want a better Nigeria, we must unite, act rightly, and put people first.”

When asked whether he was consulting with political groups ahead of the 2027 elections, Mr Obi responded, “I’m consulting with everyone—including you—as long as we are committed to doing what is right.”

Also in attendance was the Deputy President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Okey Nwadinobi, who lauded Mr Adebanjo’s efforts in advancing Nigeria’s unity and his strong stance in support of inclusive politics.

“He was a staunch human rights defender,” Mr Nwadinobi said. “Ahead of the 2023 elections, he stood for equity and the rights of all Nigerians to participate meaningfully in their democracy.”

Ajasin traces roots of Afenifere

In another address, Tokunbo Ajasin took the audience on a historical journey into the origins and evolution of the Afenifere political movement.

Mr Ajasin, son of late Afenifere leader Michael Ajasin, recounted that the ideological foundation of Afenifere dates back to the late 1940s when Mr Awolowo initiated plans to mobilise the people of the Western Region politically.

Mr Ajasin stated that dissatisfied with their uncoordinated performance in national constitutional discussions, Mr Awolowo sought to create a strong progressive bloc to champion the interests of the region and Nigeria.

“In late 1949, Mr Awolowo held private consultations with over sixty individuals across the Western Region, culminating in a seminal meeting on 26 March 1950, at his residence in Ibadan,” Mr Ajasin narrated.

He explained that the meeting laid the groundwork for forming the Action Group (AG), publicly launched on 28 April 1951, in Owo, Ondo Province.

He said the AG distinguished itself as the only political party at the time with a clear-cut ideology—democratic socialism—promoting egalitarianism, free education and healthcare, affordable housing, and a guaranteed minimum wage.

He narrated a significant moment when the party sought a Yoruba synonym to capture its progressive essence. Adisa Akinloye coined “Egbe Afenifere,” symbolising the group’s ethos of fairness, collective welfare, and justice.

Although the AG operated nationally, he said the term Afenifere was explicitly used in Yoruba-speaking parts of the Western Region, embodying the region’s commitment to people-oriented governance.

Following Nigeria’s first military intervention, the movement resurfaced as the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) during the Second Republic, maintaining its ideological consistency.

It later reemerged in the Third Republic as the Alliance for Democracy (AD), again championing liberal and federalist principles, he said.

Mr Ajasin emphasised that Afenifere’s enduring values—true federalism, social justice, and people-centred development—remain relevant today, especially in an era of governance challenges and democratic backsliding.

A legacy of struggle and sacrifice

Mr Adebanjo, who died in February at 96, was born on 10 April 1928 in Ijebu-Ode and was a committed Awoist, lawyer, and politician.

His lifelong advocacy for justice and democracy began in the early 1950s when he joined the Action Group as an organising secretary.

Educated at CMS Grammar School and later in the United Kingdom, where he was called to the Bar in 1961, Mr Adebanjo’s activism led to his arrest and imprisonment alongside Mr Awolowo during the Western Region crisis for alleged treason.

Undeterred, he resumed political activity after his release and played a key role in founding the Unity Party of Nigeria in 1978. Following the annulled 12 June 1993 election, Mr Adebanjo emerged as a frontline figure in the pro-democracy struggle, joining the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) in 1994 to challenge military rule.

Despite repeated arrests and state persecution, Mr Adebanjo’s dedication to democratic principles never wavered. He remains a towering figure in Nigeria’s political history—an enduring symbol of courage, resilience, and uncompromising commitment to the people.

“Chief Adebanjo represents not just a generation of freedom fighters, but a philosophy of governance that prioritises the people,” Mr Ajasin added.

