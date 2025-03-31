President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved an extension of Kemi Nandap’s tenure as the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) through December 31, 2026.
Mrs Nandap began her career in the Nigeria Immigration Service on 9 October 1989.
President Tinubu appointed her as Comptroller-General on 1 March 2024, to serve till August 31, 2025.
Under her leadership, the Nigeria Immigration Service has witnessed significant advancements in its core mandate, with notable improvements in border management, modernisation of immigration processes and national security measures.
|
President Tinubu commended the Comptroller-General for her exemplary leadership and urged her to continue dedicating herself to the Service’s strategic priorities, which align with his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.
READ ALSO: Ex-immigration officer arrested in Abuja at point of delivering arms to bandits Police
The president reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting the Nigeria Immigration Service in fulfilling its mandate to protect Nigeria’s territorial integrity and promote safe, legal, and orderly migration.
Bayo Onanuga
Special Adviser to the President
(Information & Strategy)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999