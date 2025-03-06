Nigeria generated 5,801 megawatts of electricity on Tuesday, the highest ever by the country whose citizens grapple with incessant power outages.
The head of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, Sule Abdulaziz, disclosed this at the State House, Abuja, on Thursday.
“…for the first time in our nation’s history, the power sector recorded a new and unprecedented peak generation of 5,801.84 megawatts of electricity on March 4, 2025, at 21:15 hours,” he said
Mr Abdulaziz said his state-owned TCN successfully transmitted all the generated electricity.
“The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) efficiently evacuated this bulk power, to distribution load centers nationwide.”
PREMIUM TIMES reports that Nigeria has privatised its electricity generation and distribution companies. But the generated power is transmitted to the distribution companies by the state-owned TCN.
Details later…
