The Lagos State House of Assembly has directed all staff and legislative aides to work remotely indefinitely, to prevent potential violence from the ongoing leadership crisis.

The directive, issued by Acting Clerk Babatunde Ottun, was communicated in a memo to all staff in Lagos on Sunday.

The memo is titled ‘Amendment to Remote Work Schedule Arrangement’.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the crisis began after 32 lawmakers removed Speaker Mudashiru Obasa and ex-Clerk Olalekan Onafeko in January.

Mr Obasa was replaced by his former deputy, Mojisola Meranda, as the new Speaker.

The crisis intensified on 17 February when SSS operatives sealed off the Assembly complex, preventing a plenary session.

In spite of this, lawmakers forced their way into the chambers, held a session, and adjourned indefinitely, declaring a vote of confidence in Ms Meranda.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Meanwhile, three Assembly staff members face trial for allegedly assaulting SSS operatives during the standoff.

Mr Obasa rejected his removal as unconstitutional. On 27 February, he stormed the Assembly complex with heavy security, allegedly breaking into the Speaker’s office.

He resumed duties, and his supporters also besieged the Assembly, demanding his reinstatement.

Mr Obasa has filed a lawsuit against Ms Meranda, the Assembly, and 36 lawmakers, challenging his removal. The Ikeja Court will hear the case on Friday.

In spite of the ongoing crisis, Lagos State Head of Service, Bode Agoro, recognised the leadership change and urged staff to support the new Speaker and Acting Clerk.

Mr Ottun explained that the directive aims to ensure staff safety and prevent a breakdown of law and order.

He said, “This directive is necessary pending the resolution of the leadership dispute.

“All staff at the Assembly, LAHASCOM, and Legislative Aides are requested to work remotely until further notice.”

Mr Ottun assured staff of Speaker Meranda’s commitment to their safety and a peaceful resolution of the crisis.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

