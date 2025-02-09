The Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, has appointed Umar Ibrahim as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG) almost three months after removing Baffa Bichi from the position.

The governor sacked Mr Bichi and five commissioners in a major cabinet reshuffle on 12 December 2024.

In a statement, the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, said the appointment of Mr Ibrahim, a veteran civil servant, is effective from Monday.

He said Mr Ibrahim brings over three decades of experience in the public service spanning from 1987 to 2023, which significantly contributed to Kano State’s governance and administrative structure.

Mr Bature said Mr Ibrahim earned the trust and confidence of the state leadership through his dedicated service.

He said Ibrahim also served as secretary for several high-profile committees and played pivotal roles in community and educational reforms.

“From March 2001 to May 2015, Mr Ibrahim served as the Permanent Secretary for Research, Evaluation, and Political Affairs in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“In this capacity, he was instrumental in analysing key policy options, advising the government on viable alternatives, and overseeing the implementation of these policies across various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

“Following this, from June 2015 to March 2016, Mr Ibrahim held the position of Permanent Secretary for the Administration and General Services Directorate.

“He served as acting Secretary to the State Government during annual leaves in 2013 and 2014. Mr Ibrahim also served as secretary for several high-profile committees, including the Coordinating Committee on Independent Power (2012-2015), the Committee on the Identification and Sale of Government Property (GP Houses) in 2012, and the State Payroll Standing Committee (2000-2004).

“His early career also saw him play pivotal roles in community and educational reforms, such as his position as Secretary of the Inter-Community/Religious Consultative Forum in 1998 and the Committee on the Review of the Operations of the Agency for Mass Education in 1994.

“Mr Ibrahim obtained a B.Sc. in Political Science from the Ahmadu Bello University in 1985, followed by several professional certificates that further enriched his qualifications,” the statement read.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

