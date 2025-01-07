The police in Anambra State have arrested over 300 crime suspects and rescued kidnap victims in separate operations in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Nnaghe Obono, disclosed this during a press briefing at the State Police Headquarters in Awka on Monday.

Mr Obono said the 300 suspects were arrested for various crimes in the state and that about 30 of them had been convicted by various courts of law.

According to the police, some of the crimes included armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism, child trafficking, public disturbances, attacks on civilians, security personnel, and government infrastructures.

Mr Obono said some suspects were currently facing trials for various crimes in the state.

He said among the arrested suspects was a notorious and wanted kidnapper, named Pablo, who had been terrorising Ihiala in Anambra State and other areas in Enugu and Delta States.

The police commissioner said apart from the arrested suspects, other crime suspects were shot dead during deadly shootouts with security operatives.

He said the masterminds of the attack on police operatives on the Rapid Response Squad in Uruagu Nnewi were among those killed during shootouts with security operatives.

Rescue of kidnap victims, recovery of items

Mr Obono said 14 kidnap victims were rescued by security operatives in separate operations last year.

He said the police recovered several arms and ammunition from some criminals.

The police chief said the arms and ammunition recovered included over 43 unexploded improvised devices (IEDs), 2937 ammunition of various types, AK-47 rifles, pump action guns, and locally made pistols.

Mr Obono said the police recovered 40 stolen cars, different brands of motorcycles and other items.

He said the police destroyed several criminal camps, including the camp in Nimo, a community in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State where 19 unexploded IEDs were recovered.

“Our focus this year is to consolidate on the gains in crime prevention and restoration of law and order towards improving the safety and security of lives in Anambra State,” Mr Obono stated, assuring of the police commitment to stamp out crime in the state.

