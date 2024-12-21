Obijackson Foundation has expressed “deep sorrow” over the fatal stampede in Okija, a community in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east.

Obijackson Foundation is founded by a renowned entrepreneur, Ernest Obiejesi, popularly known as Obijackson.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that many people were killed during the stampede in the community on Saturday.

Residents had gone to take part in the sharing of bags of rice donated by Mr Obiejesi through the foundation when the incident happened.

The number of casualties is not yet certain.

‘Heartbreak’

In a statement on Saturday, the Foundation said it was painful that an exercise aimed at supporting the less privileged during the Yuletide season, turned into a tragedy which “claimed lives and left several families grieving.”

“This tragedy breaks our hearts,” the Foundation stated.

“The annual rice-sharing event is a labour of love, aimed at bringing joy and relief to those in need. That it resulted in such sorrow is devastating beyond words.”

The Foundation commiserated with the Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, the bereaved families, and the Okija Community over the loss of lives in the incident.

Praise for security operatives

The Foundation hailed security operatives and rescue workers for their swift response which helped mitigate the impact of the incident.

“As the community mourns, the Foundation reiterated its commitment to supporting those affected and continuing its charitable endeavors in more controlled and secure ways.

“The tragedy has cast a shadow over what is usually a joyous season in Okija, but the Obijackson Foundation remains steadfast in its resolve to serve the less privileged,” the Foundation stated.

Continuing, it added: “The incident, though heartbreaking, further strengthens the profound love and dedication the Obijackson Foundation has for the people of Okija.

“Through this challenging moment, the Foundation has reaffirmed its resolve to serve the people, while ensuring its legacy of kindness and compassion do not waver.”

Investigation

The Foundation announced that it would investigate the circumstances surrounding the “tragedy thoroughly” to implement enhanced safety measures for future events.

“We humbly seek the understanding of our community as we reflect on this painful moment.

“This setback will not deter us from our mission to serve the vulnerable and uplift those in need,” the statement read.

“We will learn from this experience and strive to do better.”

