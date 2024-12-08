Examining how the US-Angola security partnership, including military training and capacity-building initiatives, serves as a model for bilateral cooperation in Africa and holds valuable lessons for Nigeria’s strategic defence and regional security priorities.

The recent deepening of security cooperation between the United States and Angola has drawn attention across Africa, not only for its significance in southern Africa but also for its potential implications for other African countries, including Nigeria. While Angola may seem geographically distant from Nigeria, the model of bilateral collaboration it represents holds valuable lessons for enhancing Nigeria’s own security partnerships and addressing shared challenges across the continent.

President Joe Biden‘s 2 to 4 December trip to Angola focused on strengthening US-Angola security cooperation. During the visit, Mr Biden met with Angolan President João Lourenço to discuss regional security issues. The visit highlighted the growing importance of Angola as a strategic partner for the US, setting a model for future security collaborations across the continent.

What the US-Angola Partnership Entails

The United States and Angola have increasingly collaborated to bolster regional security through joint military training, intelligence sharing, and strategic planning. This cooperation has focused on counterterrorism, maritime security, and combating transnational crimes like drug trafficking and piracy – issues that resonate deeply with Nigeria’s security landscape.

Angola’s extensive coastline and its position as a gateway to southern Africa make its maritime security a priority, much like the Gulf of Guinea’s importance to Nigeria. By supporting Angola in these efforts, the US aims to create stability that deters regional threats, a strategy that parallels Nigeria’s own efforts to secure its maritime domain.

Why This Matters for Nigeria

A Model for Bilateral Relations

The US-Angola collaboration showcases the benefits of structured, targeted security partnerships. As Nigeria seeks to strengthen its own relationships with the US and other global partners, this model underscores the value of aligning national security priorities with international support mechanisms. Regional Stability and Its Ripple Effects

Security challenges in Angola, from maritime piracy to illicit trade, have parallels in Nigeria. Efforts to address these issues in one part of the continent can create spillover effects that benefit neighbouring regions. For Nigeria, which contends with insecurity in its northern borders, collaboration with external partners could similarly help mitigate transnational threats. Strategic Implications for African Security

Angola’s increasing engagement with the US reflects a broader shift towards African nations taking a leading role in addressing continental challenges with international support. As Nigeria navigates its position as a regional powerhouse, the Angolan example reinforces the importance of proactive diplomacy and strategic alignment in securing such partnerships.

Lessons for Nigeria

Nigeria’s ongoing challenges, including the Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, and maritime insecurity in the Gulf of Guinea, highlight the urgent need for robust international cooperation. The US-Angola security partnership demonstrates how tailored agreements can address specific national and regional needs while promoting shared values like peace and stability.

Moreover, Nigeria could draw from Angola’s example in engaging not only with the US but also with other global powers to diversify its security partnerships. Balancing these relationships while maintaining a clear focus on national interests will be critical for sustainable success.

The Way Forward for Nigeria

For Nigeria, observing the US-Angola security framework offers a roadmap to enhance its own engagements. Building stronger alliances, investing in joint training programs, and ensuring transparency in military collaborations will strengthen Nigeria’s ability to tackle insecurity effectively.

Ultimately, the partnership between the US and Angola underscores the importance of collaboration in addressing Africa’s complex security challenges. For Nigerians, this is a reminder that regional and international cooperation isn’t just about distant relations – it’s about building a secure, prosperous future for the continent as a whole.

Matibe is a Washington, DC-based correspondent and media commentator with expertise in US foreign policy and international security. You may follow her on Twitter: @PearlMatibe

