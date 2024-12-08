Gregory Maduakolam, an assistant editor-in-chief at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who was kidnapped on Thursday, has regained his freedom.
Mr Maduakolam announced his release through phone calls to some of his colleagues at about 11:51 p.m. on Saturday.
He explained that he was released after his family paid an undisclosed amount as ransom to the kidnappers.
He said that he was manhandled by the hoodlums while in their custody.
|
Mr Maduakolam, who was recently transferred from NAN Abuja to Owerri, said that he was ambushed by the hoodlums.
He said that he was kidnapped at Irete, near Owerri, where he had gone with a friend and a house agent to inspect an accommodation.
“After inspecting the house, I agreed with the agent on the part payment and other fees I will pay.
“As I was about to board a commercial motorcycle to go back to Owerri, five young men came out from the neighbourhood and took me away,” he said.
Mr Mmaduaklom further narrated that the kidnappers seized his phone and used it to collect all the money in his bank account.
He expressed gratitude to God and all those who showed concern over the incident, including the management and members of staff of NAN.
(NAN)
