After about 10 hours of voting, most polling stations across Ghana have closed, with sorting and counting of ballots commencing.
Polls opened at 7 a.m. across the country, with over 18.7 million registered voters having the opportunity to cast their ballots to elect a new president and 276 parliamentary representatives.
Although, there are 12 presidential candidtates, including four independent ones, the race is believed to be between Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia of the NPP and former President John Mahama of the NDC, who is seeking a comeback.
Mr Mahama had previously spent one term in office.
PREMIUM TIMES monitored the counting of ballots at Salem 1 and 2 Primary School, Ringway Estate, where Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, daughter of former President Jerry Rawlings and a parliamentary candidate, secured a decisive victory at the polling centre.
Mrs Agyeman-Rawlings, a candidate of the NDC, won the polling centre with 235 votes, defeating the NPP candidate.
Many polling units are relying on streetlights to continue with the counting.
The election has been relatively peaceful across the country. However, local media are reporting that one person was shot in Kasoa Zongo, within the Awutu Senya East Constituency.
At present, sorting is still ongoing at polling centres.
For the presidential election, the results will move from the polling centres to the constituency collation centres, then to the regional collation centres, and from there, copies will be faxed to the National Collation Centre.
