In the next few minutes, voters in Ghana will go to the polls to elect a new president and 276 parliamentarians. However, vote-buying and concerns over the integrity of the voters’ register are some of the major issues being raised by observers.

Reports of voter inducement were widespread during the special elections held on Monday and Thursday. The possibility of such practices has heightened the stakes in the polls.

During Monday’s early voting exercise, some security personnel were caught on video receiving food packs from a politician.

Kojo Asante, the director of Advocacy and Policy Engagement at the Centre for Domestic Development (CDD) and a member of the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO), also highlighted concerns over vote-buying by politicians. He stated that the race remains too close to call, prompting politicians to see vote-buying as a necessary push to gain an edge.

Mr Asante raised these concerns on Friday when Yiaga Africa’s Election Study and Observation Mission visited the CODEO data centre at the Kofi Annan Centre in Accra.

He noted that vote-buying by politicians remains a significant challenge in this election.

Similarly, Yiaga Africa echoed this concern in its briefing note for the Head of Mission meeting on Friday.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“Concerns have arisen over incidents of vote-buying and voters photographing ballots to sell their votes during the special voting process. Clear instructions should be given to presiding officers and security personnel to address live electoral offences and discourage such practices to protect the sanctity of the vote,” the civil society organisation stated.

Although 12 candidates are on the ballot, the presidential election is shaping up to be a two-horse race between the two dominant parties: Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia of the NPP and former President John Mahama of the NDC, who is seeking a comeback.

The issue of the voters’ register has also dominated discussions about this election. The main opposition party, the NDC, has insisted that it does not trust the register, while the ruling NPP has accused the opposition of making unfounded allegations.

Economy dominates conversations

Issues surrounding the economy have dominated discourse in this election. PREMIUM TIMES visited parts of Accra on Friday, and most voters tied the economy to their voting decisions.

Some traders at the Novotel Market expressed their readiness to vote but insisted that issues such as the value of the local currency, the cedi, would determine their choices.

Polling units across the country are expected to open by 7 a.m. for the 18.7 million voters in the country to cast their votes.

PREMIUM TIMES is in Ghana to bring updates and breaking news on the election.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

