The Yiaga Africa Election Study Mission to Ghana’s presidential and parliamentary elections has concluded its pre-election monitoring activities following visits to the two leading political parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to assess their preparedness ahead of Saturday’s elections.

The mission, headed by Aisha Abdullahi, a former African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, visited one of the campaign offices of the NPP on Thursday and held a meeting with Peter Mac Manu, the campaign manager of the ruling party.

The team also visited the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) on the same day to discuss the commission’s readiness for the elections.

The 12-member mission, which includes legislators, academics, civil society leaders, legal experts, and media practitioners from across Africa, visited the NDC on Friday and held a meeting with Peter Otokunor, the NDC’s Director of Interparty and Civil Society Organisations.

Although there are 12 candidates on the ballot, the presidential election is shaping up to be a two-horse race between the two dominant parties: Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia of the NPP and former President John Mahama of the NDC, who is staging a comeback.

In recent months, the two main parties have been at loggerheads over the management of the electoral process and the state of the voter register. The NDC continues to accuse the ruling party and the Electoral Commission of colluding to rig the election in favour of the NPP.

The Yiaga Election Study and Observation Mission is in Ghana to engage with key election stakeholders and collaborate with other domestic and international election observer missions as part of its comprehensive observation and study methodology.

The process aims to produce a report documenting the entire electoral process, focusing on thematic areas such as election administration, result management, electoral technology and artificial intelligence, and citizen participation.

Members of the mission include the Chairperson of the Nigerian Senate Committee on INEC and Electoral Matters, Sharafadeen Alli; the Chairperson of the Nigerian House of Representatives Committee on Electoral Matters, Adebayo Balogun; the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Afam Osigwe; and the Executive Director of Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo.

Other members are Bonolo Makgale of the Centre for Human Rights, University of Pretoria, South Africa; Ijeoma Osamor, a TV host with the African Independent Television (AIT); PREMIUM TIMES’ Bakare Majeed; Yiaga Africa Board Chair Hussaini Abdu; Yiaga Head of Operations and Research, Olusegun Ogundare; Yiaga’s Programme Coordinator, Ibrahim Faruk; and Gifty Quarshie.

In the past 72 hours, the Yiaga Mission has met with civil society organisations (CSOs), election monitoring groups, media organisations, and other relevant bodies participating in the elections.

Electoral Commission working for ruling party—NDC

During the meeting on Friday, Mr Otokunor, the NDC’s Director of Interparty and Civil Society Organisations, expressed the opposition party’s lack of confidence in the electoral body. He alleged that the ruling party had appointed several known NPP members and sympathisers to senior positions in the EC.

He also questioned the integrity of the voter register, claiming that the NDC had repeatedly called for an audit of the register, which the EC had rejected. Furthermore, he accused the electoral body of lacking transparency in its operations.

“We are heavily optimistic about winning—there is no two ways about that—but this victory would be a product of what we may call a fight against all the odds. This is because this election has been a very difficult one in terms of the process, particularly the conduct of the Electoral Commission. We are dealing with an Electoral Commission that is essentially operating as an appendage of the ruling government,” Mr Otokunor said.

NDC are crying wolf—NPP

Earlier on Thursday, Mr Mac Manu, the NPP’s campaign manager, accused the NDC of “crying wolf” over the voter register and the composition of the election board. He noted that the NPP had won elections in the past under electoral commissions appointed by the NDC.

“‘Oh! The NPP are in cohorts with the Electoral Commission. How? We have won elections when we did not appoint the electoral commissioners. President Kufuor won the election in 2000 under a commissioner appointed by Jerry Rawlings. Nana Akufo-Addo won elections in 2016 under a commissioner appointed by the NDC. The thing is about structures. Because we have well-trained structures at the polling stations—where votes are declared—we are able to know our votes before they are announced by the EC,” Mr Mac Manu said.

He added that the ruling party has a well-trained system at the polling unit level, responsible for collating the party’s results.

“Before they get to the national collation centre, we have done our collation already. If figures are changed, we have authentic ones from the source. We still have the 2020 results. If people in Nigeria say that IReV is not working and that is the end, I don’t understand. Where are your own documents that the Electoral Commission gave you at the polling station?” he said.

“We have addressed the issues raised by the NDC”—Electoral Commission

During the Yiaga Africa Mission’s visit to the EC headquarters, Fred Tetteh, a deputy director at the EC, said the commission had thoroughly addressed the issues raised by the NDC. Regarding the register, he explained that the EC had conducted a second exhibition to allow voters to verify their details.

He added that the register was made available online for all voters to check their information, which demonstrated that the issues raised by the NDC were not as widespread as alleged.

“Arising out of the concerns raised by the NDC, the major opposition party, the commission conducted a re-exhibition. This time, we reopened it online for people to check whether their names were missing or had been illegally transferred. After we did that, it resolved the matter,” he said.

Mr Tetteh reiterated the commission’s readiness to conduct the elections and announce the presidential election results within the stipulated 72 hours.

Our mission Is to study and publish a report—Yiaga Africa

In all the meetings attended, Mrs Abdullahi, the chairperson of the Yiaga Africa Mission, reiterated the team’s aim as a “study group,” adding that their findings would be made public in a report.

“Yiaga Africa will defer to the evaluative assessment of domestic election observer groups and partner local CSOs,” Mrs Abdullahi said.

On Saturday, Yiaga Africa says it will deploy its team to three regions: Greater Accra, Central, and Volta.

