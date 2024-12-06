The Governing Council of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has approved the appointment of Abosede Wickliffe as registrar and secretary to the council, and Olatokunbo Okiki as the university’s librarian.

This decision was made at the council’s meeting on Friday, presided over by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Wole Olanipekun.

According to a statement signed by the institution’s Head of Communication unit, Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, Mrs Wickliffe’s appointment takes effect on 1 February, while Mr Okiki’s appointment begins on 14 March 2025. Both appointments are for a five-year term.

This development is part of the impact of the federal government’s newly constituted governing councils for 111 federal universities, polytechnics and colleges.

As the registrar, Mrs Wickliffe will be taking over from Olakunle Makinde, who was appointed acting registrar in 2023 after the end of the five-year tenure of Ismaila Azeez on 13 July 2023.

Appointments

According to the statement, their appointments followed the recommendations of the selection boards for the appointment of a substantive registrar and university librarian, respectively.

The governing council had constituted the Selection Boards, in pursuant to Section 7.1 of the University of Lagos Act, 1962 (as amended) in the Universities Miscellaneous Act 1993.

The Vice-Chancellor, Folasade Ogunsola, “on behalf of Management, staff, and students of the University, heartily congratulates Mrs Victoria Abosede Wickliffe and Mr Olatokunbo Christopher Okiki and wishes them a successful tenure,” the statement noted.

About appointees

According to information provided on UNILAG website, Mrs Wickliffe holds two Bachelor of Science Honours Degrees in Biology (1989) and Public Administration (2020) both from the University of Lagos.

She obtained a Professional Master’s degree in Industrial and Labour Relations (MILR) in 1998 also from the University of Lagos.

She is also a member of several professional bodies, such as Association of Nigerian Universities Professional Administrators (ANUPA), Women in Management Association (WIMA) Unilag Chapter and a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Public Management.

Mr Okiki, on the other hand, is a Librarian at the University of Lagos, Nigeria and served as the Head, Automation Unit, University of Lagos Library; a Unit that coordinates ICT infrastructure and electronic information resources.

He also doubles as the coordinator of Institutional Repository (IR). Mr Okiki obtained his B. A (Hon), MLS and PhD all from the University of Ibadan, Nigeria.

He is also an active member of the Nigeria Library Association (NLA) Lagos Chapter and a university committee member on webometric, Servicom, Environmental Evidence Synthesis Knowledge Translation (EESKT) and Open Educational Resources.

