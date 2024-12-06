Armed men suspected to be bandits on Thursday morning attacked a vehicle conveying Jummai Kefas, the mother of Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas, along Kente Road in Wukari Local Government Area of the state.

Mrs Kefas was in the vehicle with her daughter, Atsi, who sustained a gunshot wound in the incident.

Dauda Agbu, Chairperson of Wukari LGA, confirmed the incident on Friday. He said no life was lost in the incident he described as “deeply troubling.”

Mr Agbu confirmed that Miss Atsi Kefas sustained a gunshot wound. “She was initially treated at the Federal Teaching Hospital in Wukari, where her condition was stabilised before being airlifted to Abuja for further medical attention.”

Mr Agbu urged residents to remain calm, noting that security agencies had intensified efforts to apprehend the attackers.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Taraba, Usman Abdullahi, also confirmed the incident in Jalingo on Friday.

Mr Abdullahi said the command received information from the Wukari division of an armed robbery attack in the area.

He said the signal did not ascertain that the victims were family members of the state governor.

“Yes, we received a report of a robbery attack on Wukari -Kente road in the early hours of yesterday, but I can’t confirm whether the governor’s mother and sister were among the victims.

“The incident is being investigated, and hopefully, the perpetrators of the act will be brought to book,” he said.

The state government had made no official statement at the time of filing this report. However, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Timothy Kataps, described the report of an attack on the governor’s mother and sister as “fake news” on some social media platforms.

Meanwhile, a family source who did not want his name mentioned told PREMIUM TIMES that the incident happened. The source said Miss Kefas was receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital in Abuja.

Wukari is the hometown of Governor Kefas.

